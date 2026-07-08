City Hall in Přerov / atelier gram + anagram architecture

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Architects: anagram architecture, atelier gram
- Area: 5000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Maxime Delvaux
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Manufacturers: JIKA - CZ, Wiesner-Hager Project s.r.o.
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Lead Architects: Anne-Sereine Tremblay, Jan Kudlička
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- Category: Public Architecture, Government, Town & City Hall
- Lead Team: Marina Kounavi (anagram architecture)
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: VCES a.s.
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Energy Benefit Centre
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. Přerov's 1969 town hall - a functional, institutionally focused example of Czechoslovak modernist public architecture - turns itself inside out with a new monolithic staircase that makes the everyday workings of local government legible to the public square it once turned away from.