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City Hall in Přerov / atelier gram + anagram architecture

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City Hall in Přerov / atelier gram + anagram architecture - Interior Photography, GlassCity Hall in Přerov / atelier gram + anagram architecture - Interior Photography, Dining roomCity Hall in Přerov / atelier gram + anagram architecture - Interior Photography, GlassCity Hall in Přerov / atelier gram + anagram architecture - Exterior PhotographyCity Hall in Přerov / atelier gram + anagram architecture - More Images+ 18

Curated by Nina Vuga

Public Architecture, Government, Town & City Hall
Czechia
  • Architects: anagram architecture, atelier gram
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maxime Delvaux
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JIKA - CZ, Wiesner-Hager Project s.r.o.
  • Lead Architects: Anne-Sereine Tremblay, Jan Kudlička
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City Hall in Přerov / atelier gram + anagram architecture - Exterior Photography
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. Přerov's 1969 town hall - a functional, institutionally focused example of Czechoslovak modernist public architecture - turns itself inside out with a new monolithic staircase that makes the everyday workings of local government legible to the public square it once turned away from.

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Cite: "City Hall in Přerov / atelier gram + anagram architecture" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1054029/city-hall-in-prerov-atelier-gram-plus-anagram-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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