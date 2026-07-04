Terra Catarina House / Nola Arquitetura

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Brazil Architects: Nola Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Eduardo Macarios

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Docol , Lohn Esquadrias , Mekal

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Bruna Beckert

Project Team: Michele Ribas

Arquiteta Líder: Thaís Faria

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. History, memory, nature, and architecture complement one another to bring the Terra Catarina House to life. Set atop a mountain, surrounded by a dense araucaria forest and facing a valley shaped by a Permanent Preservation Area—where the sunset is a daily spectacle—this 600m² home designed by Nola Arquitetura presents itself as a countryside refuge, establishing a dialogue between the contemporary, memory, and territory.