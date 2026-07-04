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Terra Catarina House / Nola Arquitetura

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Terra Catarina House / Nola Arquitetura - Image 2 of 28Terra Catarina House / Nola Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyTerra Catarina House / Nola Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyTerra Catarina House / Nola Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyTerra Catarina House / Nola Arquitetura - More Images+ 23

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Nola Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Eduardo Macarios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Docol, Lohn Esquadrias, Mekal
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Terra Catarina House / Nola Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. History, memory, nature, and architecture complement one another to bring the Terra Catarina House to life. Set atop a mountain, surrounded by a dense araucaria forest and facing a valley shaped by a Permanent Preservation Area—where the sunset is a daily spectacle—this 600m² home designed by Nola Arquitetura presents itself as a countryside refuge, establishing a dialogue between the contemporary, memory, and territory.

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Cite: "Terra Catarina House / Nola Arquitetura" [Casa Terra Catarina / Nola Arquitetura] 04 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1043025/terra-catarina-house-nola-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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