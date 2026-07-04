Terra Catarina House / Nola Arquitetura

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Architects: Nola Arquitetura
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Eduardo Macarios
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Manufacturers: Docol, Lohn Esquadrias, Mekal
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Bruna Beckert
- Project Team: Michele Ribas
- Arquiteta Líder: Thaís Faria
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. History, memory, nature, and architecture complement one another to bring the Terra Catarina House to life. Set atop a mountain, surrounded by a dense araucaria forest and facing a valley shaped by a Permanent Preservation Area—where the sunset is a daily spectacle—this 600m² home designed by Nola Arquitetura presents itself as a countryside refuge, establishing a dialogue between the contemporary, memory, and territory.