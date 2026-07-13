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Sants Social Center / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya)

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Sants Social Center / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) - Image 2 of 36Sants Social Center / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassSants Social Center / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairSants Social Center / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) - Interior Photography, GlassSants Social Center / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) - More Images+ 31

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Extension
Barcelona, Spain
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Sants Social Center / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) - Image 10 of 36
© Jose Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation project is based on the premise of placing people, the neighbourhood, activities, and social life at the centre of architecture. The proposal transforms a building originally constructed in 1950, deeply altered over time, into a contemporary, flexible, and sustainable facility capable of continuing to serve as an active meeting place without compromising its memory or urban identity.

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LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya)
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WoodSteelBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionSpain

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WoodSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionSpain
Cite: "Sants Social Center / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) " 13 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1043023/sants-social-center-laos-xavier-botet-plus-albert-saboya> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jose Hevia

桑茨社区中心 / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya)

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