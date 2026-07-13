Sants Social Center / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya)

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Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation project is based on the premise of placing people, the neighbourhood, activities, and social life at the centre of architecture. The proposal transforms a building originally constructed in 1950, deeply altered over time, into a contemporary, flexible, and sustainable facility capable of continuing to serve as an active meeting place without compromising its memory or urban identity.