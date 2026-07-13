Sants Social Center / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya)

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Barcelona, Spain
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Architects: LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya)
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Jose Hevia
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Lead Architects: LAOS Architects, Mercè Zazurca, César Sánchez
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Extension
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BBG
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: TDI
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Joan Olona
- Developer: BIMSA
- City: Barcelona
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation project is based on the premise of placing people, the neighbourhood, activities, and social life at the centre of architecture. The proposal transforms a building originally constructed in 1950, deeply altered over time, into a contemporary, flexible, and sustainable facility capable of continuing to serve as an active meeting place without compromising its memory or urban identity.