House in las Rozas, Madrid / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Interior Designer: Alfaro Hofmann

Techical Architects: Jorge Carrión Ponce, José Miguel Cota San Andrés

Structural Engineering: Estructuras Singulares

General Contractor: Nueva Tekell

City: Las Rozas de Madrid

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Las Rozas, with open views towards the Sierra de Guadarrama, the house is composed of five cylinders that define the proposal and shape its geometry for a variety of reasons.