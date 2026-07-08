House in las Rozas, Madrid / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

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Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain
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Architects: Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
- Area: 370 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
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Manufacturers: IMG Windows, Nerinea, Porcelanosa Grupo, Roca, SANTOS
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Lead Architects: Fran Silvestre, Olga Martín, Ricardo Candela
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Interior Designer: Alfaro Hofmann
- Techical Architects: Jorge Carrión Ponce, José Miguel Cota San Andrés
- Structural Engineering: Estructuras Singulares
- General Contractor: Nueva Tekell
- City: Las Rozas de Madrid
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Las Rozas, with open views towards the Sierra de Guadarrama, the house is composed of five cylinders that define the proposal and shape its geometry for a variety of reasons.