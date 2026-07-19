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Hotel Nobis Palma / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto

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Hotel Nobis Palma / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Arch, Courtyard, Arcade, Column, BalconyHotel Nobis Palma / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Arcade, CourtyardHotel Nobis Palma / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Image 7 of 28Hotel Nobis Palma / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Beam, ArcadeHotel Nobis Palma / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - More Images+ 23

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Hospitality Architecture, Hotels, Adaptive Reuse
Palma, Spain
  • Architects: Jordi Herrero Arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2253
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Lead Architects: Jordi Herrero Campo and Estudio García Acuña
  • Interior Design Team: Wingårdhs
  • Quantity Surveyor: Jorge Gómez
  • Archaeologist: Rafael Turatti
  • Structures: Hima Estructuras, Fernando Purroy
  • Engineering Installations: Reolid Consulting
  • Lighting: Elektroshields
  • Landscaping: Eugenia Corcoy
  • Builder: Akko Building
  • Mep Engineering: Reolid Consulting
  • Developer: Genova Group
  • Hotel Operator: Nobis
  • City: Palma
  • Country: Spain
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Hotel Nobis Palma / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade, Concrete, Courtyard
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Hotel Nobis Palma is the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of Can Oliver, a historic palace located in the old town of Palma de Mallorca. Rather than adapting the building to fit the hotel program, the central concept of the project was the opposite: allowing the hotel to adapt to the existing architecture. This approach became the project's main inspiration and guided every design decision.

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Cite: "Hotel Nobis Palma / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto" 19 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1043020/hotel-nobis-palma-jordi-herrero-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

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© José Hevia

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