Hotel Nobis Palma / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto

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Architects: Jordi Herrero Arquitecto
- Area: 2253 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:José Hevia
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Lead Architects: Jordi Herrero Campo and Estudio García Acuña
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Hotels, Adaptive Reuse
- Interior Design Team: Wingårdhs
- Quantity Surveyor: Jorge Gómez
- Archaeologist: Rafael Turatti
- Structures: Hima Estructuras, Fernando Purroy
- Engineering Installations: Reolid Consulting
- Lighting: Elektroshields
- Landscaping: Eugenia Corcoy
- Builder: Akko Building
- Mep Engineering: Reolid Consulting
- Developer: Genova Group
- Hotel Operator: Nobis
- City: Palma
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Hotel Nobis Palma is the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of Can Oliver, a historic palace located in the old town of Palma de Mallorca. Rather than adapting the building to fit the hotel program, the central concept of the project was the opposite: allowing the hotel to adapt to the existing architecture. This approach became the project's main inspiration and guided every design decision.