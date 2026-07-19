Hotel Nobis Palma / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto

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Text description provided by the architects. Hotel Nobis Palma is the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of Can Oliver, a historic palace located in the old town of Palma de Mallorca. Rather than adapting the building to fit the hotel program, the central concept of the project was the opposite: allowing the hotel to adapt to the existing architecture. This approach became the project's main inspiration and guided every design decision.