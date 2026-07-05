Basianshan Natural Public Toilet / Protoplain Architects

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Taichung, Taiwan
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Architects: Protoplain Architects
- Area: 362 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Rex Chu
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Manufacturers: Bamboo Tectonic Atelier , TOUDEI , Wen's Phoenix Corp., Yumu Manufacture & Research
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Lead Architects: Yu-Hsin Yeh
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- Category: Public Architecture, Sustainability
- Lead Team: Jessi, Jie-Shan Lin
- Technical Team: Fu Hao, Shiu
- Design Team: Tzu Hung, Hsu, Hung Yi, Cheng
- Landscape Architecture: ProtoPlain Tectonic Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
- General Contractor: DCH Construction Co., Ltd
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: WeiHung Engineering company
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jian-Min Li Structural Design
- City: Taichung
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. Using domestically grown bamboo, four public restrooms within a national forest recreation area were realized through four distinct construction methods—new construction, renovation, interior refurbishment, and a canopy structure—transforming each facility into a place that embodies local character, the beauty of bamboo tectonics, and the imagery of the mountain forest.