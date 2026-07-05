Basianshan Natural Public Toilet / Protoplain Architects

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Public Architecture, Sustainability • Taichung, Taiwan Architects: Protoplain Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 362 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Rex Chu

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bamboo Tectonic Atelier , TOUDEI , Wen's Phoenix Corp. , Yumu Manufacture & Research

Lead Architects: Yu-Hsin Yeh

Category: Public Architecture, Sustainability

Lead Team: Jessi, Jie-Shan Lin

Technical Team: Fu Hao, Shiu

Design Team: Tzu Hung, Hsu, Hung Yi, Cheng

Landscape Architecture: ProtoPlain Tectonic Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

General Contractor: DCH Construction Co., Ltd

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: WeiHung Engineering company

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jian-Min Li Structural Design

City: Taichung

Country: Taiwan

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Text description provided by the architects. Using domestically grown bamboo, four public restrooms within a national forest recreation area were realized through four distinct construction methods—new construction, renovation, interior refurbishment, and a canopy structure—transforming each facility into a place that embodies local character, the beauty of bamboo tectonics, and the imagery of the mountain forest.