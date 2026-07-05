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Basianshan Natural Public Toilet / Protoplain Architects

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Basianshan Natural Public Toilet / Protoplain Architects - Image 2 of 22Basianshan Natural Public Toilet / Protoplain Architects - Image 3 of 22Basianshan Natural Public Toilet / Protoplain Architects - Image 4 of 22Basianshan Natural Public Toilet / Protoplain Architects - Image 5 of 22Basianshan Natural Public Toilet / Protoplain Architects - More Images+ 17

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Public Architecture, Sustainability
Taichung, Taiwan
  • Architects: Protoplain Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  362
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rex Chu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bamboo Tectonic Atelier , TOUDEI , Wen's Phoenix Corp., Yumu Manufacture & Research
  • Lead Architects: Yu-Hsin Yeh
  • Lead Team: Jessi, Jie-Shan Lin
  • Technical Team: Fu Hao, Shiu
  • Design Team: Tzu Hung, Hsu, Hung Yi, Cheng
  • Landscape Architecture: ProtoPlain Tectonic Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • General Contractor: DCH Construction Co., Ltd
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: WeiHung Engineering company
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jian-Min Li Structural Design
  • City: Taichung
  • Country: Taiwan
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© Rex Chu

Text description provided by the architects. Using domestically grown bamboo, four public restrooms within a national forest recreation area were realized through four distinct construction methods—new construction, renovation, interior refurbishment, and a canopy structure—transforming each facility into a place that embodies local character, the beauty of bamboo tectonics, and the imagery of the mountain forest.

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Cite: "Basianshan Natural Public Toilet / Protoplain Architects" 05 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1043019/basianshan-natural-public-toilet-protoplain-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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