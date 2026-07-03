House in Pompéia / 23 SUL

+ 18

Residential Architecture, Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: 23 SUL

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 225 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Maíra Acayaba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Miniwave Hunter Douglas , Urbem

Lead Architects: Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Luís Pompeo, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan, Tiago Oakley

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. With 225m² of built area, this house located in the Pompeia neighborhood of São Paulo is structured using pre-industrialized construction systems, precast blocks, and engineered wood. This approach was essential in reducing the building's overall weight, resulting in significant savings during the foundation stage of construction.