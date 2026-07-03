House in Pompéia / 23 SUL

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: 23 SUL
- Area: 225 m²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Maíra Acayaba
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Manufacturers: Miniwave Hunter Douglas, Urbem
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Lead Architects: Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Luís Pompeo, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan, Tiago Oakley
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Felipe Tricoli, Vitoria Aguiar, Beatriz Trindade, Philippe Jacob, Larissa Napoli
- Consulting: Urbem, MR2 Estruturas, Arquimedes Costa e Luís Jorge (Tisem)
- Landscape Design: Claudio Mariutti - Arboreto
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. With 225m² of built area, this house located in the Pompeia neighborhood of São Paulo is structured using pre-industrialized construction systems, precast blocks, and engineered wood. This approach was essential in reducing the building's overall weight, resulting in significant savings during the foundation stage of construction.