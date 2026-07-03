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House in Pompéia / 23 SUL

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House in Pompéia / 23 SUL - Image 2 of 23House in Pompéia / 23 SUL - Interior Photography, WoodHouse in Pompéia / 23 SUL - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, BeamHouse in Pompéia / 23 SUL - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodHouse in Pompéia / 23 SUL - More Images+ 18

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: 23 SUL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  225
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maíra Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Miniwave Hunter Douglas, Urbem
  • Lead Architects: Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Luís Pompeo, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan, Tiago Oakley
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House in Pompéia / 23 SUL - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony, Courtyard
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. With 225m² of built area, this house located in the Pompeia neighborhood of São Paulo is structured using pre-industrialized construction systems, precast blocks, and engineered wood. This approach was essential in reducing the building's overall weight, resulting in significant savings during the foundation stage of construction.

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23 SUL
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Concrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

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ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House in Pompéia / 23 SUL" [Residência na Pompéia / 23 SUL] 03 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1043007/house-in-pompeia-23-sul> ISSN 0719-8884

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