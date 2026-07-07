Bawan Village Visitor Center / TAO (Trace Architecture Office)

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Baoshan, China
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Architects: TAO (Trace Architecture Office)
- Area: 244 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:DONG Image
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- Category: Visitor Center
- Lead Architet: Hua Li
- Design Team: Hua Li, Ji Yichen, Xu Jiacheng, Qian Jin, Zhong Sheng, Zhang Yixuan, Chen Xintian, Lin Shuncheng, Wang Yuxin
- Structural, Mep, And Construction Drawing Design Firm: Longwan Design Co., Ltd.
- Client: Lujiang Town, Baoshan City, Yunnan Province
- City: Baoshan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Bawan Village is situated along the western edge of the Lujiangba Basin, nestled within the folded foothills on the southern slopes of the Gaoligong Mountains. Terraced fields, orchards, and stone dwellings cascade across the hillside, composing a vertically layered landscape where mountainous terrain meets the subtropical lowlands. Responding closely to the topography, the village has evolved incrementally along the terrain, forming a local spatial landscape that is at once rugged and intimate.