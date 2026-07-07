Bawan Village Visitor Center / TAO (Trace Architecture Office)

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Category: Visitor Center

Lead Architet: Hua Li

Design Team: Hua Li, Ji Yichen, Xu Jiacheng, Qian Jin, Zhong Sheng, Zhang Yixuan, Chen Xintian, Lin Shuncheng, Wang Yuxin

Structural, Mep, And Construction Drawing Design Firm: Longwan Design Co., Ltd.

Client: Lujiang Town, Baoshan City, Yunnan Province

City: Baoshan

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Bawan Village is situated along the western edge of the Lujiangba Basin, nestled within the folded foothills on the southern slopes of the Gaoligong Mountains. Terraced fields, orchards, and stone dwellings cascade across the hillside, composing a vertically layered landscape where mountainous terrain meets the subtropical lowlands. Responding closely to the topography, the village has evolved incrementally along the terrain, forming a local spatial landscape that is at once rugged and intimate.