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LAGO Italian Family Kitchen / Vari Architects

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LAGO Italian Family Kitchen / Vari Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, Balcony, Garden, Deck, Courtyard, PatioLAGO Italian Family Kitchen / Vari Architects - Interior Photography, WoodLAGO Italian Family Kitchen / Vari Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodLAGO Italian Family Kitchen / Vari Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairLAGO Italian Family Kitchen / Vari Architects - More Images+ 28

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Restaurant
Chongqing, China
  • Architects: Vari Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wenqiao Zhu
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LAGO Italian Family Kitchen / Vari Architects - Exterior Photography, Chair, Balcony
© Wenqiao Zhu

1. Intervening Between City and Lake.
By the lake of Yihe Park in northern Chongqing, we transformed a waterfront pavilion into Lago, an Italian country restaurant—using breathable timber and lightweight wave-like metal. Tucked among cedar trees, the restaurant faces a bright lake. Its name comes from the Italian word for "lake." We first imagined it as Thoreau's cabin by Walden Pond—crisp water, deep shade, and winding paths. But Yihe Park is "nature within the city." So the question became: how to bring that Walden-like stillness and clarity into the architectural narrative.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantChina

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Cite: "LAGO Italian Family Kitchen / Vari Architects" 03 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042912/lago-italian-family-kitchen-vari-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Wenqiao Zhu

LAGO 意大利家庭厨房 / vari architects 几里建筑

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