  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. Sweden
  5. Fantastic Frank Stockholm Showroom / ASKA

Fantastic Frank Stockholm Showroom / ASKA

Save

Fantastic Frank Stockholm Showroom / ASKA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopFantastic Frank Stockholm Showroom / ASKA - Interior Photography, ShelvingFantastic Frank Stockholm Showroom / ASKA - Interior PhotographyFantastic Frank Stockholm Showroom / ASKA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, TableFantastic Frank Stockholm Showroom / ASKA - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Nina Vuga
Showroom, Interior Design
Sweden
  • Architects: ASKA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mikael Lundblad
  • Lead Architects: Polina Sandström
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fantastic Frank Stockholm Showroom / ASKA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Table
© Mikael Lundblad

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture practice ASKA unveils a new showroom for real estate agency Fantastic Frank in Stockholm, following its visual identity update. A full renovation of a 160 square meters ground floor unit where brand, history and materiality are stitched together by a green thread.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ASKA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomInterior DesignSweden
Cite: "Fantastic Frank Stockholm Showroom / ASKA" 01 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042878/fantastic-frank-stockholm-showroom-aska> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags