Fantastic Frank Stockholm Showroom / ASKA

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Architects: ASKA
- Area: 160 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Mikael Lundblad
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Lead Architects: Polina Sandström
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- Category: Showroom, Interior Design
- Design Team: William Wikström
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. Architecture practice ASKA unveils a new showroom for real estate agency Fantastic Frank in Stockholm, following its visual identity update. A full renovation of a 160 square meters ground floor unit where brand, history and materiality are stitched together by a green thread.