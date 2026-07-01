Fantastic Frank Stockholm Showroom / ASKA

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Showroom, Interior Design • Sweden Architects: ASKA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 160 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Mikael Lundblad

Lead Architects: Polina Sandström

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Text description provided by the architects. Architecture practice ASKA unveils a new showroom for real estate agency Fantastic Frank in Stockholm, following its visual identity update. A full renovation of a 160 square meters ground floor unit where brand, history and materiality are stitched together by a green thread.