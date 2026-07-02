Watermill Artist Residence / Roger Ferris + Partners

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Water Mill, United States
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Architects: Roger Ferris + Partners
- Area: 10834 ft²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Alan Tansey
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Lead Architects: Roger Ferris, Myron Mirgorodsky, Rob Marx, Jake Watkins, Petra Navratilova, Ahmed Arastu
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- City: Water Mill
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the campus of Robert Wilson's Watermill Center, this barn-like structure is designed not only to house artists participating in the institution's famed residency program but also to encourage impromptu collaborations between the visiting talents.