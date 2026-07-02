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Watermill Artist Residence / Roger Ferris + Partners

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Watermill Artist Residence / Roger Ferris + Partners - Exterior PhotographyWatermill Artist Residence / Roger Ferris + Partners - Exterior Photography, GardenWatermill Artist Residence / Roger Ferris + Partners - Image 3 of 15Watermill Artist Residence / Roger Ferris + Partners - Interior Photography, WoodWatermill Artist Residence / Roger Ferris + Partners - More Images+ 10

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Water Mill, United States
  • Architects: Roger Ferris + Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10834 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alan Tansey
  • Lead Architects: Roger Ferris, Myron Mirgorodsky, Rob Marx, Jake Watkins, Petra Navratilova, Ahmed Arastu
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Watermill Artist Residence / Roger Ferris + Partners - Exterior Photography
© Alan Tansey

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the campus of Robert Wilson's Watermill Center, this barn-like structure is designed not only to house artists participating in the institution's famed residency program but also to encourage impromptu collaborations between the visiting talents.

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Cite: "Watermill Artist Residence / Roger Ferris + Partners" 02 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042865/watermill-artist-residence-roger-ferris-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

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