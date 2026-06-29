Lagoa Azul Suite / Carlos Alberto Arquitetura

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Tupaciguara, Brazil
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Architects: Carlos Alberto Arquitetura
- Area: 265 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Raylla Mendes
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Manufacturers: Dara, Pallazo, Portobello, Zaka
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Carlos Alberto de Souza
- Landscape Design: Marcia Maria
- Interior Design: Sandra Oliveira
- City: Tupaciguara
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Set amidst lush vegetation, the Lagoa Azul Suite emerges as a sanctuary of contemplation, where architecture and landscape establish a relationship of balance and permanence. The project begins with a sensitive reading of the terrain and the existing nature, aiming to minimize interference and enhance the experience of being immersed in the forest.