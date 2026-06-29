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Lagoa Azul Suite / Carlos Alberto Arquitetura

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Lagoa Azul Suite / Carlos Alberto Arquitetura - Image 2 of 13Lagoa Azul Suite / Carlos Alberto Arquitetura - Interior Photography, WoodLagoa Azul Suite / Carlos Alberto Arquitetura - Interior Photography, GardenLagoa Azul Suite / Carlos Alberto Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyLagoa Azul Suite / Carlos Alberto Arquitetura - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Tupaciguara, Brazil
  • Architects: Carlos Alberto Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  265
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Raylla Mendes
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dara, Pallazo, Portobello, Zaka
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Lagoa Azul Suite / Carlos Alberto Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Raylla Mendes

Text description provided by the architects. Set amidst lush vegetation, the Lagoa Azul Suite emerges as a sanctuary of contemplation, where architecture and landscape establish a relationship of balance and permanence. The project begins with a sensitive reading of the terrain and the existing nature, aiming to minimize interference and enhance the experience of being immersed in the forest.

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Cite: "Lagoa Azul Suite / Carlos Alberto Arquitetura" [Suíte Lagoa Azul / Carlos Alberto Arquitetura] 29 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042821/lagoa-azul-suite-carlos-alberto-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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