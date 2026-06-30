The Apartment That Began with a Tile / Atelier Glushkó

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Text description provided by the architects. Some projects begin with a floor plan. This one began with a wall of Portuguese tiles. Located in a 36-square-metre apartment in Rio de Janeiro, this project began with a simple ambition: to transform a compact home into an open and fluid loft. Yet, as the demolition progressed, two unexpected structural columns emerged, making the original concept impossible. Rather than hiding these constraints, the project embraced them, allowing the architecture to redefine the design.