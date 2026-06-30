  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. The Apartment That Began with a Tile / Atelier Glushkó

The Apartment That Began with a Tile / Atelier Glushkó

Save

The Apartment That Began with a Tile / Atelier Glushkó - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairThe Apartment That Began with a Tile / Atelier Glushkó - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingThe Apartment That Began with a Tile / Atelier Glushkó - Interior PhotographyThe Apartment That Began with a Tile / Atelier Glushkó - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingThe Apartment That Began with a Tile / Atelier Glushkó - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Interior Design
Copacabana, Brazil
  • Architects: Atelier Glushkó
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  36
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:André Mortatti
  • Lead Architects: Andrey Glushko
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Apartment That Began with a Tile / Atelier Glushkó - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© André Mortatti

Text description provided by the architects. Some projects begin with a floor plan. This one began with a wall of Portuguese tiles. Located in a 36-square-metre apartment in Rio de Janeiro, this project began with a simple ambition: to transform a compact home into an open and fluid loft. Yet, as the demolition progressed, two unexpected structural columns emerged, making the original concept impossible. Rather than hiding these constraints, the project embraced them, allowing the architecture to redefine the design.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Glushkó
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignBrazil
Cite: "The Apartment That Began with a Tile / Atelier Glushkó" 30 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042810/the-apartment-that-began-with-a-tile-atelier-glushko> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags