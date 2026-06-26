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Villa Riviera Golf Residence / Atelier130

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Villa Riviera Golf Residence / Atelier130 - Exterior PhotographyVilla Riviera Golf Residence / Atelier130 - Interior Photography, WoodVilla Riviera Golf Residence / Atelier130 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairVilla Riviera Golf Residence / Atelier130 - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, GlassVilla Riviera Golf Residence / Atelier130 - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
  • Architects: Atelier130
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alejandra Loreto
  • Lead Architect: Halim Khoriaty
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Villa Riviera Golf Residence / Atelier130 - Exterior Photography
© Alejandra Loreto

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Riviera Golf is a family residence in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, designed around movement, outdoor living, and the everyday rituals of its inhabitants. Located on a sloped site, the house responds to the region's tropical conditions through a compact yet expressive volume organized around a naturally ventilated double-height living space. Acting as the social and environmental heart of the project, this central void draws daylight deep into the interior while creating visual and physical connections between the different levels of the home.

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Atelier130
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCôte d'Ivoire

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCôte d'Ivoire
Cite: "Villa Riviera Golf Residence / Atelier130" 26 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042800/villa-riviera-golf-residence-atelier130> ISSN 0719-8884

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