Villa Riviera Golf Residence / Atelier130

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Text description provided by the architects. Villa Riviera Golf is a family residence in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, designed around movement, outdoor living, and the everyday rituals of its inhabitants. Located on a sloped site, the house responds to the region's tropical conditions through a compact yet expressive volume organized around a naturally ventilated double-height living space. Acting as the social and environmental heart of the project, this central void draws daylight deep into the interior while creating visual and physical connections between the different levels of the home.