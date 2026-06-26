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Dahecun National Archaeological Site Park and Dehecun Site Museum / CADG

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Dahecun National Archaeological Site Park and Dehecun Site Museum / CADG - Exterior PhotographyDahecun National Archaeological Site Park and Dehecun Site Museum / CADG - Image 3 of 29Dahecun National Archaeological Site Park and Dehecun Site Museum / CADG - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteDahecun National Archaeological Site Park and Dehecun Site Museum / CADG - Image 5 of 29Dahecun National Archaeological Site Park and Dehecun Site Museum / CADG - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museums & Exhibit
Zhengzhou, China
  • Architecture Design Team: Liu Chang, Zhang Jie, Geng Bihui, Yan Dong, Zhai Yuhang, Wu Nanwei, Li Bizhou
  • Heritage Conservation: Wang Linfeng, Ren Jie, Han Boya, Wang Yafen, Yang Keke, Zhu Yifu, Wang Xu
  • Landscape: Wang Hongtao, Sun Hao, Mu Ze, Qi Shimingyue
  • Site Planning: Gao Zhi, Dong Yikun
  • Interior Design: Zhang Zhejing, Wang Qiang, Xing Lu
  • Structural Engineering: Ren Qingying, Liu Wenting, Liu Shuai
  • Plumbing: Liu Hai, Liu Yang
  • HVAC: Hu Jianli, Shi Kai, Chang Chenchen
  • Electrical Engineering: Chang Liqiang, Song Haiwei
  • Intelligent Systems: Pei Yuanjie
  • Green Building Consulting: Yi Wenting, Lin Bo
  • Consultants: China Construction First Building(group) Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Design: Tongyuan (Beijing) Lighting Design Co., Ltd
  • Clients: Dahecun National Archaeological Site Park & Zhengzhou New Development Real Estate Co., Ltd.
  • City: Zhengzhou
  • Country: China
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Dahecun National Archaeological Site Park and Dehecun Site Museum / CADG - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Xiang Li, Haoquan Wang

1. Project Overview - The Dahecun Site, which has lain dormant in the hinterland of the middle and lower reaches of the Yellow River for over 6,800 years, holds outstanding significance as a benchmark of Yangshao Culture in the core Central Plains region. The Dahecun Site Museum, a key component of the Dahecun National Archaeological Park, is China's first venue to present a comprehensive display of Yangshao Culture. With a floor area of 20,000 m², it is also the largest fully sunken archaeological site museum in the country. Through its sunken design, the building steps back from the archaeological remains and dissolves its own mass, allowing natural processes to reshape the land.

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Cite: "Dahecun National Archaeological Site Park and Dehecun Site Museum / CADG" 26 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042762/dahecun-national-archaeological-site-park-and-dehecun-site-museum-cadg> ISSN 0719-8884

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