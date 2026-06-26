Dahecun National Archaeological Site Park and Dehecun Site Museum / CADG

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Category: Museums & Exhibit

Architecture Design Team: Liu Chang, Zhang Jie, Geng Bihui, Yan Dong, Zhai Yuhang, Wu Nanwei, Li Bizhou

Heritage Conservation: Wang Linfeng, Ren Jie, Han Boya, Wang Yafen, Yang Keke, Zhu Yifu, Wang Xu

Landscape: Wang Hongtao, Sun Hao, Mu Ze, Qi Shimingyue

Site Planning: Gao Zhi, Dong Yikun

Interior Design: Zhang Zhejing, Wang Qiang, Xing Lu

Structural Engineering: Ren Qingying, Liu Wenting, Liu Shuai

Plumbing: Liu Hai, Liu Yang

HVAC: Hu Jianli, Shi Kai, Chang Chenchen

Electrical Engineering: Chang Liqiang, Song Haiwei

Intelligent Systems: Pei Yuanjie

Green Building Consulting: Yi Wenting, Lin Bo

Consultants: China Construction First Building(group) Co., Ltd.

Lighting Design: Tongyuan (Beijing) Lighting Design Co., Ltd

Clients: Dahecun National Archaeological Site Park & Zhengzhou New Development Real Estate Co., Ltd.

City: Zhengzhou

Country: China

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1. Project Overview - The Dahecun Site, which has lain dormant in the hinterland of the middle and lower reaches of the Yellow River for over 6,800 years, holds outstanding significance as a benchmark of Yangshao Culture in the core Central Plains region. The Dahecun Site Museum, a key component of the Dahecun National Archaeological Park, is China's first venue to present a comprehensive display of Yangshao Culture. With a floor area of 20,000 m², it is also the largest fully sunken archaeological site museum in the country. Through its sunken design, the building steps back from the archaeological remains and dissolves its own mass, allowing natural processes to reshape the land.