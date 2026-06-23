Pit garden in Passive House / D Environmental Design System Laboratory

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Kazunori Matsumoto

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SHUNYA TAKAHASHI TECTONIC STUDIO

General Constructing: Kuwataka Kensetsu

City: Iwata

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. In the 21st century, the ancient pit dwelling is transformed into a "pit garden." In the "pit garden," the sun's heat replaces the fire to provide warmth in winter and the night breezes to cool the house in summer. This idea is based on the fact that the "ancestor" of the passive house, which collects heat in winter in the earthen floor, is the pit dwelling, which has a furnace in the center of the earthen floor. However, there is a crucial difference between a pit dwelling and a passive house.