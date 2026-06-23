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Pit garden in Passive House / D Environmental Design System Laboratory

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Pit garden in Passive House / D Environmental Design System Laboratory - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, BeamPit garden in Passive House / D Environmental Design System Laboratory - Image 3 of 22Pit garden in Passive House / D Environmental Design System Laboratory - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, HandrailPit garden in Passive House / D Environmental Design System Laboratory - Image 5 of 22Pit garden in Passive House / D Environmental Design System Laboratory - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Iwata, Japan
  • Architects: D Environmental Design System Laboratory
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  103
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kikuma Watanabe
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Daiko, LIXIL　, Sincol, YODOKO
  • Lead Architects: Kikuma Watanabe
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Pit garden in Passive House / D Environmental Design System Laboratory - Interior Photography, Wood
© Kikuma Watanabe

Text description provided by the architects. In the 21st century, the ancient pit dwelling is transformed into a "pit garden." In the "pit garden," the sun's heat replaces the fire to provide warmth in winter and the night breezes to cool the house in summer.　This idea is based on the fact that the "ancestor" of the passive house, which collects heat in winter in the earthen floor, is the pit dwelling, which has a furnace in the center of the earthen floor. However, there is a crucial difference between a pit dwelling and a passive house.

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D Environmental Design System Laboratory
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WoodSteel

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Cite: "Pit garden in Passive House / D Environmental Design System Laboratory" 23 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042650/pit-garden-in-passive-house-d-environmental-design-system-laboratory> ISSN 0719-8884

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