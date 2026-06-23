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Shou Sugi Ban House / Sandy Anghie Architect

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Shou Sugi Ban House / Sandy Anghie Architect - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingShou Sugi Ban House / Sandy Anghie Architect - Image 3 of 17Shou Sugi Ban House / Sandy Anghie Architect - Interior Photography, Wood, StairsShou Sugi Ban House / Sandy Anghie Architect - Exterior Photography, CourtyardShou Sugi Ban House / Sandy Anghie Architect - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Perth, Australia
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Shou Sugi Ban House / Sandy Anghie Architect - Exterior Photography, Garden, Door, Concrete
© Dion Robeson

Text description provided by the architects. Shou Sugi Ban House is a residential architecture project situated in Perth, Western Australia. This distinctive project is named after the key material used in the new addition to a beautiful character home, showcasing a unique blend of traditional and modern elements. The use of Shou Sugi Ban, a traditional Japanese technique of charring wood, adds a striking visual aesthetic to the property.

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Sandy Anghie Architect
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WoodGlassConcrete

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Cite: "Shou Sugi Ban House / Sandy Anghie Architect" 23 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042643/shou-sugi-ban-house-sandy-anghie-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

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