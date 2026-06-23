Shou Sugi Ban House / Sandy Anghie Architect

+ 12

Category: Houses

City: Perth

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Shou Sugi Ban House is a residential architecture project situated in Perth, Western Australia. This distinctive project is named after the key material used in the new addition to a beautiful character home, showcasing a unique blend of traditional and modern elements. The use of Shou Sugi Ban, a traditional Japanese technique of charring wood, adds a striking visual aesthetic to the property.