Casa Blajot / exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura

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Premià de Dalt, Spain
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Architects: exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura
- Area: 412 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:entredosaguas
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Lead Architects: Exitprojectes
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- Category: Houses, Renovation, Extension
- City: Premià de Dalt
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The project begins with an act of recognition. Casa Blajot, located in Premià de Dalt, is a late work by Josep Lluís Sert, developed in close dialogue with its client, Josep Blajot. More than a private house, it embodies a precise architectural idea: austere yet spatially generous, deeply rooted in its site, open to the Mediterranean landscape, and shaped through a careful balance between abstraction, climate, structure, and everyday life.