Casa Blajot / exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura

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Category: Houses, Renovation, Extension

City: Premià de Dalt

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. The project begins with an act of recognition. Casa Blajot, located in Premià de Dalt, is a late work by Josep Lluís Sert, developed in close dialogue with its client, Josep Blajot. More than a private house, it embodies a precise architectural idea: austere yet spatially generous, deeply rooted in its site, open to the Mediterranean landscape, and shaped through a careful balance between abstraction, climate, structure, and everyday life.