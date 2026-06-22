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Casa Blajot / exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura

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Casa Blajot / exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura - Exterior Photography, ConcreteCasa Blajot / exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, LightingCasa Blajot / exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyCasa Blajot / exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairCasa Blajot / exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses, Renovation, Extension
Premià de Dalt, Spain
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Casa Blajot / exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© entredosaguas

Text description provided by the architects. The project begins with an act of recognition. Casa Blajot, located in Premià de Dalt, is a late work by Josep Lluís Sert, developed in close dialogue with its client, Josep Blajot. More than a private house, it embodies a precise architectural idea: austere yet spatially generous, deeply rooted in its site, open to the Mediterranean landscape, and shaped through a careful balance between abstraction, climate, structure, and everyday life.

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Cite: "Casa Blajot / exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura" 22 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042624/casa-blajot-exitprojectes-estudi-darquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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