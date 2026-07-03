El Molino Residential Development / FAMM Arquitectura

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Playa Pelada, Costa Rica
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Architects: FAMM Arquitectura
- Area: 1850 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Thibault Cartier
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Lead Architects: Mariano Mesalles, Felipe Apéstegui
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Housing
- City: Playa Pelada
- Country: Costa Rica
Text description provided by the architects. El Molino is a residential development located in Playa Pelada, Nosara, Costa Rica. Designed by FAMM Arquitectura, the project was conceived as a compact coastal community organized around climate, vegetation, and outdoor living.