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El Molino Residential Development / FAMM Arquitectura

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El Molino Residential Development / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Patio, CourtyardEl Molino Residential Development / FAMM Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, BalconyEl Molino Residential Development / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WoodEl Molino Residential Development / FAMM Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, BalconyEl Molino Residential Development / FAMM Arquitectura - More Images+ 18

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Housing
Playa Pelada, Costa Rica
  • Architects: FAMM Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Thibault Cartier
  • Lead Architects: Mariano Mesalles, Felipe Apéstegui
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El Molino Residential Development / FAMM Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Thibault Cartier

Text description provided by the architects. El Molino is a residential development located in Playa Pelada, Nosara, Costa Rica. Designed by FAMM Arquitectura, the project was conceived as a compact coastal community organized around climate, vegetation, and outdoor living.

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Cite: "El Molino Residential Development / FAMM Arquitectura" 03 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042623/el-molino-famm-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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