Naya Restaurant Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects

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Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand
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Architects: BodinChapa Architects
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Witsawarut Kekina
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Manufacturers: TOA
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Lead Architects: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue
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- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Lead Team: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue
- Design Team: Aimwika Toonmee
- General Contractor: BDCA Construction
- City: Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Following the successful transformation of a family-owned inherited site into a destination that has generated a positive impact within the local community and established a thriving family business through distinctive architecture, NAYA Café Ayutthaya entered its next phase of development. The expansion sought to accommodate a wider range of visitor experiences and programmatic needs, leading to the creation of NAYA Café & Restaurant Ayutthaya.