Naya Restaurant Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects

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Commercial Architecture • Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand Architects: BodinChapa Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Witsawarut Kekina

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: TOA

Lead Architects: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue

Category: Commercial Architecture

Lead Team: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue

Design Team: Aimwika Toonmee

General Contractor: BDCA Construction

City: Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. Following the successful transformation of a family-owned inherited site into a destination that has generated a positive impact within the local community and established a thriving family business through distinctive architecture, NAYA Café Ayutthaya entered its next phase of development. The expansion sought to accommodate a wider range of visitor experiences and programmatic needs, leading to the creation of NAYA Café & Restaurant Ayutthaya.