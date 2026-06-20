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Naya Restaurant Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects

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Naya Restaurant Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects - Image 2 of 29Naya Restaurant Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects - Exterior PhotographyNaya Restaurant Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairNaya Restaurant Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects - Image 5 of 29Naya Restaurant Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Commercial Architecture
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand
  • Architects: BodinChapa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Witsawarut Kekina
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  TOA
  • Lead Architects: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue
  • Lead Team: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue
  • Design Team: Aimwika Toonmee
  • General Contractor: BDCA Construction
  • City: Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
  • Country: Thailand
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Naya Restaurant Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects - Image 2 of 29
© Witsawarut Kekina

Text description provided by the architects. Following the successful transformation of a family-owned inherited site into a destination that has generated a positive impact within the local community and established a thriving family business through distinctive architecture, NAYA Café Ayutthaya entered its next phase of development. The expansion sought to accommodate a wider range of visitor experiences and programmatic needs, leading to the creation of NAYA Café & Restaurant Ayutthaya.

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Cite: "Naya Restaurant Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects" 20 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042588/naya-restaurant-ayutthaya-bodinchapa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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