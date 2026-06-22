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Las Cigarreras Industrial Complex / Ramón Esteve Estudio

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Las Cigarreras Industrial Complex / Ramón Esteve Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Column, Concrete
© Alfonso Calza

Las Cigarreras Industrial Complex / Ramón Esteve Estudio - Interior Photography, Arch, Courtyard, Garden, ArcadeLas Cigarreras Industrial Complex / Ramón Esteve Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Column, ConcreteLas Cigarreras Industrial Complex / Ramón Esteve Estudio - Interior Photography, Arch, Courtyard, Column, Garden, ArcadeLas Cigarreras Industrial Complex / Ramón Esteve Estudio - Interior Photography, WoodLas Cigarreras Industrial Complex / Ramón Esteve Estudio - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Mixed Use Architecture, Public Architecture
Alicante, Spain
  • Architects: Ramón Esteve Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  24
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alfonso Calza
  • Lead Architects: Ramón Esteve, Vicente Vidal, Ivo Vidal, Ciro Vidal, Isaac Montava
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Text description provided by the architects. The project is based on the creation of a complex conceived as a technological and cultural space: one that supports the recovery of the architectural heritage, drives Alicante's urban regeneration, restores the essence of this early twentieth-century industrial complex, and opens it to the future through an approach that promotes economic, educational, cultural, and social activity.

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Cite: "Las Cigarreras Industrial Complex / Ramón Esteve Estudio" 22 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042586/las-cigarreras-industrial-complex-ramon-esteve-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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