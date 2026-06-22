Las Cigarreras Industrial Complex / Ramón Esteve Estudio

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Alicante, Spain
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Architects: Ramón Esteve Estudio
- Area: 24 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Alfonso Calza
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Lead Architects: Ramón Esteve, Vicente Vidal, Ivo Vidal, Ciro Vidal, Isaac Montava
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Public Architecture
- Lead Team: Anna Boscà
- Design Team: Tudi Soriano, Pau Raigal
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Leing
- Landscape Architecture: GM Paisajistas
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: ORTHEM
- City: Alicante
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The project is based on the creation of a complex conceived as a technological and cultural space: one that supports the recovery of the architectural heritage, drives Alicante's urban regeneration, restores the essence of this early twentieth-century industrial complex, and opens it to the future through an approach that promotes economic, educational, cultural, and social activity.