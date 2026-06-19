Apartment of Skewed Relations / fala

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Porto, Portugal
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Architects: fala
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Francisco Ascensão, Lera Samovich
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- Category: Apartments
- Design Team: Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich, João Carlos Lopes, Taewoo Jin
- Contractor: Civiflanco
- City: Porto
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. A large apartment in the city centre was to be renovated. The original plan, inefficient and deeply segregated, was hastily erased, leaving behind only a handful of columns, technical risers, and the peculiar outline of the perimeter. Within such an irregular boundary, any conventional orthogonal arrangement seemed inadequate. The project therefore adopts a different strategy: a fluid, deliberately fragmented space whose limits are often ambiguous.