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Apartment of Skewed Relations / fala

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  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Porto, Portugal
  • Category: Apartments
  • Design Team: Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich, João Carlos Lopes, Taewoo Jin
  • Contractor: Civiflanco
  • City: Porto
  • Country: Portugal
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© Francisco Ascensão

Text description provided by the architects. A large apartment in the city centre was to be renovated. The original plan, inefficient and deeply segregated, was hastily erased, leaving behind only a handful of columns, technical risers, and the peculiar outline of the perimeter. Within such an irregular boundary, any conventional orthogonal arrangement seemed inadequate. The project therefore adopts a different strategy: a fluid, deliberately fragmented space whose limits are often ambiguous.

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Cite: "Apartment of Skewed Relations / fala" [Apartamento das Relações Distorcidas / fala] 19 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042580/apartment-of-skewed-relations-fala> ISSN 0719-8884

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