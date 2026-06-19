Yunxi Valley · Zhouluo / Shuimuyan Space Design

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Category: Restaurant & Bar Interiors, Hotels Interiors

Design Team: Jin Xuepeng，Wei Zhiguo, Sun Lin, Li Xinli, Sun Piao, Yan Liangkun, Long Tingfang

Clients: Hunan Yunxi Holdings Co., Ltd.

City: Changsha

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the wilderness beside Zhouluo Grand Canyon in Liuyang, Yunxi Valley is embraced by mountains, valleys and woods with a mild and inclusive vibe. In modern life, people drift away from nature and lose the perception of authentic life. We hold reverence for nature instead of reshaping the land. The buildings grow naturally along the terrain just like local plants. Old houses are renovated to preserve memories, and new spaces are built to comfort souls. Architecture is integrated into the land. Life ever-flourishing means growing peacefully alongside nature, rather than reckless expansion.