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Yunxi Valley · Zhouluo / Shuimuyan Space Design

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Yunxi Valley · Zhouluo / Shuimuyan Space Design - Exterior PhotographyYunxi Valley · Zhouluo / Shuimuyan Space Design - Exterior Photography, Wood, Waterfront, GardenYunxi Valley · Zhouluo / Shuimuyan Space Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairYunxi Valley · Zhouluo / Shuimuyan Space Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ChairYunxi Valley · Zhouluo / Shuimuyan Space Design - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant & Bar Interiors, Hotels Interiors
Changsha, China
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Yunxi Valley · Zhouluo / Shuimuyan Space Design - Exterior Photography
© Lu Liao

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the wilderness beside Zhouluo Grand Canyon in Liuyang, Yunxi Valley is embraced by mountains, valleys and woods with a mild and inclusive vibe. In modern life, people drift away from nature and lose the perception of authentic life. We hold reverence for nature instead of reshaping the land. The buildings grow naturally along the terrain just like local plants. Old houses are renovated to preserve memories, and new spaces are built to comfort souls. Architecture is integrated into the land. Life ever-flourishing means growing peacefully alongside nature, rather than reckless expansion.

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Cite: "Yunxi Valley · Zhouluo / Shuimuyan Space Design" 19 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042500/yunxi-valley-star-zhouluo-shuimuyan-space-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lu Liao

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