Kola Bay Lighthouse Viewpoint / Evgeny Makarenko’s Timber Architecture Workshop

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Category: Public Architecture

Design Team: Alexey Ushakov, Sergey Serov

Technical Team: Oleg Lelyuk, Pavel Zhadinsky

Country: Russia

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Text description provided by the architects. Perched on a hillside above the Kola Bay, just a five-minute walk from a residential neighborhood, a new visual landmark has emerged. Commissioned by the Murmansk Regional Government as part of the "Living in the North" program, the project establishes a modern recreational space delicately integrated into the natural landscape of a green hill. The observation deck's silhouette pays homage to the region's industrial heritage, echoing the monumental port cranes and lighthouses dotted along the coastline. The architects reimagined this familiar aesthetic: the rigorous machine geometry acquires warmth and nobility through the use of natural materials and a human scale.