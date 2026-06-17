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Kola Bay Lighthouse Viewpoint / Evgeny Makarenko’s Timber Architecture Workshop

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Kola Bay Lighthouse Viewpoint / Evgeny Makarenko’s Timber Architecture Workshop - Image 2 of 29Kola Bay Lighthouse Viewpoint / Evgeny Makarenko’s Timber Architecture Workshop - Image 3 of 29Kola Bay Lighthouse Viewpoint / Evgeny Makarenko’s Timber Architecture Workshop - Image 4 of 29Kola Bay Lighthouse Viewpoint / Evgeny Makarenko’s Timber Architecture Workshop - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontKola Bay Lighthouse Viewpoint / Evgeny Makarenko’s Timber Architecture Workshop - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Architecture
Russia
  • Design Team: Alexey Ushakov, Sergey Serov
  • Technical Team: Oleg Lelyuk, Pavel Zhadinsky
  • Country: Russia
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Kola Bay Lighthouse Viewpoint / Evgeny Makarenko’s Timber Architecture Workshop - Image 2 of 29
© Alexey Arushanyan, Alexey Malenchik, Tatiana Okuneva

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on a hillside above the Kola Bay, just a five-minute walk from a residential neighborhood, a new visual landmark has emerged. Commissioned by the Murmansk Regional Government as part of the "Living in the North" program, the project establishes a modern recreational space delicately integrated into the natural landscape of a green hill. The observation deck's silhouette pays homage to the region's industrial heritage, echoing the monumental port cranes and lighthouses dotted along the coastline. The architects reimagined this familiar aesthetic: the rigorous machine geometry acquires warmth and nobility through the use of natural materials and a human scale.

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Evgeny Makarenko’s Timber Architecture Workshop
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Cite: "Kola Bay Lighthouse Viewpoint / Evgeny Makarenko’s Timber Architecture Workshop" 17 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042494/kola-bay-lighthouse-viewpoint-evgeny-makarenkos-timber-architecture-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

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