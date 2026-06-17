Kola Bay Lighthouse Viewpoint / Evgeny Makarenko’s Timber Architecture Workshop

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Architects: Evgeny Makarenko’s Timber Architecture Workshop
- Area: 23 m²
- Year: 2025
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Lead Architects: Evgeny Makarenko
- Category: Public Architecture
- Design Team: Alexey Ushakov, Sergey Serov
- Technical Team: Oleg Lelyuk, Pavel Zhadinsky
- Country: Russia
Text description provided by the architects. Perched on a hillside above the Kola Bay, just a five-minute walk from a residential neighborhood, a new visual landmark has emerged. Commissioned by the Murmansk Regional Government as part of the "Living in the North" program, the project establishes a modern recreational space delicately integrated into the natural landscape of a green hill. The observation deck's silhouette pays homage to the region's industrial heritage, echoing the monumental port cranes and lighthouses dotted along the coastline. The architects reimagined this familiar aesthetic: the rigorous machine geometry acquires warmth and nobility through the use of natural materials and a human scale.