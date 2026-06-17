House 2302 / Nordest Arquitectura

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Category: Residential Architecture

Lead Team: Jordi Riembau Ribot i Miquel Rusca Mestre

Technical Team: José Bahillo Gonzalez, Construccions Josep Alsina SL

Carpentry: Fernandez Fusters SL

Kitchen Design: Cuines Prisma

Shutters: Persiana Barcelona

City: Serra de Daró

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. House 2302 renovates a traditional farmhouse in the Baix Empordà with respect for its setting and heritage, while embracing a contemporary perspective. The architecture engages in dialogue with its surroundings, featuring open interiors and light-filled sequences rich in materiality.