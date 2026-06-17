House 2302 / Nordest Arquitectura

•
Serra de Daró, Spain
-
Architects: Nordest Arquitectura
- Area: 602 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Filippo Poli
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Jordi Riembau Ribot i Miquel Rusca Mestre
- Technical Team: José Bahillo Gonzalez, Construccions Josep Alsina SL
- Carpentry: Fernandez Fusters SL
- Kitchen Design: Cuines Prisma
- Shutters: Persiana Barcelona
- City: Serra de Daró
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. House 2302 renovates a traditional farmhouse in the Baix Empordà with respect for its setting and heritage, while embracing a contemporary perspective. The architecture engages in dialogue with its surroundings, featuring open interiors and light-filled sequences rich in materiality.