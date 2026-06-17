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House 2302 / Nordest Arquitectura

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House 2302 / Nordest Arquitectura - Image 2 of 22House 2302 / Nordest Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, BeamHouse 2302 / Nordest Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodHouse 2302 / Nordest Arquitectura - Image 5 of 22House 2302 / Nordest Arquitectura - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture
Serra de Daró, Spain
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House 2302 / Nordest Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Filippo Poli

Text description provided by the architects. House 2302 renovates a traditional farmhouse in the Baix Empordà with respect for its setting and heritage, while embracing a contemporary perspective. The architecture engages in dialogue with its surroundings, featuring open interiors and light-filled sequences rich in materiality.

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Nordest Arquitectura
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Cite: "House 2302 / Nordest Arquitectura" 17 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042493/house-2302-nordest-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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