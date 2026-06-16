Pineta Nature Resort / MICHELE SICHER ARCHITETTO

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Category: Hospitality Architecture

Civil Engineers: BSV SOCIETA' DI INGEGNERIA SRL

City: Coredo

Country: Italy

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the forests of Trentino, Pineta Nature Resort is a scattered hotel surrounded by a traditional Alpine landscape of timber buildings and mountain views. The project reinterprets local architectural traditions through a contemporary design approach closely connected to nature.