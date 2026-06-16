  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Italy
  5. Pineta Nature Resort / MICHELE SICHER ARCHITETTO

Pineta Nature Resort / MICHELE SICHER ARCHITETTO

Save

Pineta Nature Resort / MICHELE SICHER ARCHITETTO - Exterior PhotographyPineta Nature Resort / MICHELE SICHER ARCHITETTO - Interior PhotographyPineta Nature Resort / MICHELE SICHER ARCHITETTO - Interior Photography, Living RoomPineta Nature Resort / MICHELE SICHER ARCHITETTO - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, ChairPineta Nature Resort / MICHELE SICHER ARCHITETTO - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture
Coredo, Italy
  • Architects: MICHELE SICHER ARCHITETTO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: MICHELE SICHER
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pineta Nature Resort / MICHELE SICHER ARCHITETTO - Exterior Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the forests of Trentino, Pineta Nature Resort is a scattered hotel surrounded by a traditional Alpine landscape of timber buildings and mountain views. The project reinterprets local architectural traditions through a contemporary design approach closely connected to nature.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MICHELE SICHER ARCHITETTO
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureItaly

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureItaly
Cite: "Pineta Nature Resort / MICHELE SICHER ARCHITETTO" 16 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042468/pineta-nature-resort-michele-sicher-architetto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags