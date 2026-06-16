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House of Panes / Matthew Giles Architects

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House of Panes / Matthew Giles Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingHouse of Panes / Matthew Giles Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, ShelvingHouse of Panes / Matthew Giles Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Lighting, ChairHouse of Panes / Matthew Giles Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, LightingHouse of Panes / Matthew Giles Architects - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Renovation
United Kingdom
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House of Panes / Matthew Giles Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Shelving

Text description provided by the architects. House of Panes is a striking reimagining of an Edwardian terraced home in Muswell Hill, London. The design masterfully balances the home's historic fabric with a bold, light-filled intervention, creating a contemporary living environment that celebrates both heritage and modernity.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationUnited Kingdom
Cite: "House of Panes / Matthew Giles Architects" 16 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042467/house-of-panes-matthew-giles-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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