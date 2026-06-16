House of Panes / Matthew Giles Architects

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Architects: Matthew Giles Architects
- Area: 370 m²
- Year: 2025
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Manufacturers: Fabco
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Lead Architects: Matthew Giles Architects
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation
- Structural Engineer: Timothy George
- General Contractor : Sygnet Style
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. House of Panes is a striking reimagining of an Edwardian terraced home in Muswell Hill, London. The design masterfully balances the home's historic fabric with a bold, light-filled intervention, creating a contemporary living environment that celebrates both heritage and modernity.