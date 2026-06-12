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Avocado Tree House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados

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Avocado Tree House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados - Image 2 of 29Avocado Tree House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden, PatioAvocado Tree House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio, CourtyardAvocado Tree House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados - Image 1 of 29Avocado Tree House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Goiânia, Brazil
  • Porject Team: Fabio Angelo Rafael, Renata Dayala Valva Rafael, Jakelyne Martins Araujo, Judá Zamecki Andrade
  • Landscape Design: Judá Zamecki Andrade
  • Structural Engineering: Arrimo Projetos
  • Electrical Engineering: Menta engenharia
  • Lighting Design: Ana Paula Moraes
  • General Construction: Edificare
  • City: Goiânia
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Avocado Tree House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a corner lot in Jardim Itália, Goiânia, Casa Abacateiro was conceived out of the need to balance privacy and openness in an urban setting. The design responds to the climate of the Goiás savanna through simple volumes, shading, and natural ventilation as its primary strategies for comfort.

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Cite: "Avocado Tree House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados" [Casa Abacateiro / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados] 12 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042390/avocado-tree-house-dayala-e-rafael-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

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