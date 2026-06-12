Avocado Tree House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados

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Goiânia, Brazil
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Architects: Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados
- Area: 362 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Joana França
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Lead Architect: Fabio Angelo Rafael
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Porject Team: Fabio Angelo Rafael, Renata Dayala Valva Rafael, Jakelyne Martins Araujo, Judá Zamecki Andrade
- Landscape Design: Judá Zamecki Andrade
- Structural Engineering: Arrimo Projetos
- Electrical Engineering: Menta engenharia
- Lighting Design: Ana Paula Moraes
- General Construction: Edificare
- City: Goiânia
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located on a corner lot in Jardim Itália, Goiânia, Casa Abacateiro was conceived out of the need to balance privacy and openness in an urban setting. The design responds to the climate of the Goiás savanna through simple volumes, shading, and natural ventilation as its primary strategies for comfort.