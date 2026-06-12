Avocado Tree House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Porject Team: Fabio Angelo Rafael, Renata Dayala Valva Rafael, Jakelyne Martins Araujo, Judá Zamecki Andrade

Landscape Design: Judá Zamecki Andrade

Structural Engineering: Arrimo Projetos

Electrical Engineering: Menta engenharia

Lighting Design: Ana Paula Moraes

General Construction: Edificare

City: Goiânia

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on a corner lot in Jardim Itália, Goiânia, Casa Abacateiro was conceived out of the need to balance privacy and openness in an urban setting. The design responds to the climate of the Goiás savanna through simple volumes, shading, and natural ventilation as its primary strategies for comfort.