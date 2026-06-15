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House Alva / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič

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House Alva / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Exterior PhotographyHouse Alva / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodHouse Alva / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Image 4 of 22House Alva / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography, WoodHouse Alva / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture
Slovenia
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House Alva / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Urban Petranovič

Text description provided by the architects. House Alva stands in the Upper Carniola region, at the foot of the Pokljuka forests. The village center is made up of typical Upper Carniola farms and houses, surrounded by gardens, orchards, and wooden farm buildings covered with traditional concrete roof tiles.

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Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSlovenia

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSlovenia
Cite: "House Alva / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič" 15 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042387/house-alva-arhitekti-pocivasek-petranovic> ISSN 0719-8884

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