House Alva / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič

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Architects: Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič
- Area: 135 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Urban Petranovič
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Lead Architects: Davorin Počivašek
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- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Davorin Počivašek, Urban Petranovič
- Country: Slovenia
Text description provided by the architects. House Alva stands in the Upper Carniola region, at the foot of the Pokljuka forests. The village center is made up of typical Upper Carniola farms and houses, surrounded by gardens, orchards, and wooden farm buildings covered with traditional concrete roof tiles.