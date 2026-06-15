Resort Guest Amenities Building / Poik Stanley Wilcox Architects

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Category: Hospitality Architecture, Hotels

Design Team: Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects

General Contractor: MEC General Contractors

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: IMEG

Landscape Architecture: EDSA

Interior Design: Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects

City: Orlando

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. The Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Florida was for decades a golf destination, known for its Jack Nicklaus–designed courses and private villas. The property was reimagined as Evermore, a family-focused alternative to traditional park lodging. Bordering Disney World, it provides access to all major attractions; however, its defining feature is a new eight-acre freshwater lagoon bordered by beaches and framed by a new "town" anchored by a new Conrad hotel to the north, with flats and homes flanking the east and west. Our task was to design South Beach's primary gathering and entertainment venues, linking the lagoon to the golf experience. Of our four projects, The Landing serves as the resort's social and operational heart—welcoming guests at arrival, providing market, dining, fitness, gaming, and bar experiences, and acting as the gateway between beach and golf. Every aspect is organized to maximize views, comfort, and connection.