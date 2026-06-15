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Resort Guest Amenities Building / Poik Stanley Wilcox Architects

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Resort Guest Amenities Building / Poik Stanley Wilcox Architects - Image 2 of 28Resort Guest Amenities Building / Poik Stanley Wilcox Architects - Exterior PhotographyResort Guest Amenities Building / Poik Stanley Wilcox Architects - Exterior PhotographyResort Guest Amenities Building / Poik Stanley Wilcox Architects - Exterior PhotographyResort Guest Amenities Building / Poik Stanley Wilcox Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
Orlando, United States
  • Design Team: Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects
  • General Contractor: MEC General Contractors
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: IMEG
  • Landscape Architecture: EDSA
  • Interior Design: Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects
  • City: Orlando
  • Country: United States
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Resort Guest Amenities Building / Poik Stanley Wilcox Architects - Image 2 of 28
© Timothy Hursley

Text description provided by the architects. The Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Florida was for decades a golf destination, known for its Jack Nicklaus–designed courses and private villas. The property was reimagined as Evermore, a family-focused alternative to traditional park lodging. Bordering Disney World, it provides access to all major attractions; however, its defining feature is a new eight-acre freshwater lagoon bordered by beaches and framed by a new "town" anchored by a new Conrad hotel to the north, with flats and homes flanking the east and west. Our task was to design South Beach's primary gathering and entertainment venues, linking the lagoon to the golf experience. Of our four projects, The Landing serves as the resort's social and operational heart—welcoming guests at arrival, providing market, dining, fitness, gaming, and bar experiences, and acting as the gateway between beach and golf. Every aspect is organized to maximize views, comfort, and connection.

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Cite: "Resort Guest Amenities Building / Poik Stanley Wilcox Architects" 15 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042378/resort-guest-amenities-building-poik-stanley-wilcox-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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