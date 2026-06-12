The Earth Valley Theater / GOA (Group of Architects)

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Wuxi, China
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Architects: GOA (Group of Architects)
- Area: 9200 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Chen Xi Studio
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- Category: Landscape Architecture, Theater
- Aviary Management: Puy du Fou
- Client: Jiangsu Mingling Yaohu Town Tourism Co., Ltd.
- Director: Yueshang Studio
- Architectural, Landscape, Interior, Integrated Design: GOA
- Design Management: GOA
- City: Wuxi
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the valleys of Mingling Mountains near Yixing, China's "Pottery Capital," the Earth Valley Theater is a pioneering 9,200-square-meter open-air venue dedicated to human-avian interaction. Designed as an integrated "total work of art" (Gesamtkunstwerk), the project transcends traditional boundaries between architecture and landscape. Conceived as an alternative to traditional, anthropocentric enclosed aviaries, the theater functions as a piece of responsive land art that facilitates genuine interspecies cohabitation and autonomous avian flight.