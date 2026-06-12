The Earth Valley Theater / GOA (Group of Architects)

+ 25

Category: Landscape Architecture, Theater

Aviary Management: Puy du Fou

Client: Jiangsu Mingling Yaohu Town Tourism Co., Ltd.

Director: Yueshang Studio

Architectural, Landscape, Interior, Integrated Design: GOA

Design Management: GOA

City: Wuxi

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the valleys of Mingling Mountains near Yixing, China's "Pottery Capital," the Earth Valley Theater is a pioneering 9,200-square-meter open-air venue dedicated to human-avian interaction. Designed as an integrated "total work of art" (Gesamtkunstwerk), the project transcends traditional boundaries between architecture and landscape. Conceived as an alternative to traditional, anthropocentric enclosed aviaries, the theater functions as a piece of responsive land art that facilitates genuine interspecies cohabitation and autonomous avian flight.