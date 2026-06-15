Hilltop House / W O V E N Architecture and Design

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Architects: W O V E N Architecture and Design
- Area: 3166 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Genevieve Graham
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Manufacturers: Brizo, Fleetwood Windows and Doors, Infinity Surfaces, Kentwood Floors, Liteline , Wolf / SubZero
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Lead Architects: Julian Carnrite
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Architecture Offices: W O V E N Architecture and Design
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Skyline Engineering
- General Contractor: Coast Prestige Homes
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Perched atop a steep, rocky slope on a Gulf Island in British Columbia, the angular form of the Hilltop House hugs the contours of the land. Designed as a refuge for a Toronto-based client seeking respite from urban chaos, this home is more than a dwelling—it's a meditation on light, landscape, and longevity.