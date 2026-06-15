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Hilltop House / W O V E N Architecture and Design

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Hilltop House / W O V E N Architecture and Design - Exterior PhotographyHilltop House / W O V E N Architecture and Design - Image 3 of 20Hilltop House / W O V E N Architecture and Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, Glass, ChairHilltop House / W O V E N Architecture and Design - Interior Photography, Wood, DeckHilltop House / W O V E N Architecture and Design - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Canada
  • Architects: W O V E N Architecture and Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3166 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Genevieve Graham
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Brizo, Fleetwood Windows and Doors, Infinity Surfaces, Kentwood Floors, Liteline , Wolf / SubZero
  • Lead Architects: Julian Carnrite
  • Architecture Offices: W O V E N Architecture and Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Skyline Engineering
  • General Contractor: Coast Prestige Homes
  • Country: Canada
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Hilltop House / W O V E N Architecture and Design - Exterior Photography
© Genevieve Graham

Text description provided by the architects. Perched atop a steep, rocky slope on a Gulf Island in British Columbia, the angular form of the Hilltop House hugs the contours of the land. Designed as a refuge for a Toronto-based client seeking respite from urban chaos, this home is more than a dwelling—it's a meditation on light, landscape, and longevity.

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Cite: "Hilltop House / W O V E N Architecture and Design" 15 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042330/hilltop-house-w-o-v-e-n-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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