Hilltop House / W O V E N Architecture and Design

+ 15

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Architecture Offices: W O V E N Architecture and Design

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Skyline Engineering

General Contractor: Coast Prestige Homes

Country: Canada

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Perched atop a steep, rocky slope on a Gulf Island in British Columbia, the angular form of the Hilltop House hugs the contours of the land. Designed as a refuge for a Toronto-based client seeking respite from urban chaos, this home is more than a dwelling—it's a meditation on light, landscape, and longevity.