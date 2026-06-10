Sorrento House / Victoria Merrett Architects

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Architects: Victoria Merrett Architects
- Area: 313 m²
- Year: 2025
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Manufacturers: Akari, Artemide, Bachli, Bachli, Bremworth in 'Moss’, Eames, Frama, Halcyon Lake, Hem, Lighting Options, Lowe Furniture, Machete, Mark Tuckey, Molteni&Co, Oblica, Ro Noonan, Signorino, Woodcut
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Text description provided by the architects. Set quietly within a typical suburban streetscape, the house rests alongside familiarity, carefully understated and modestly refined. Composed of Colorbond roofing, recycled brickwork, and timber shiplap cladding, its presence is not asserted, but assembled from what feels appropriate, aligning with the street rather than imposing upon it.