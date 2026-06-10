Sorrento House / Victoria Merrett Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Victoria Merrett Architects

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Houses • Sorrento, Australia Architects: Victoria Merrett Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 313 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Akari , Artemide , Bachli , Bachli , Bremworth in 'Moss’ , Eames , Frama , Halcyon Lake , Hem , Lighting Options , Lowe Furniture , Machete , Mark Tuckey , Molteni&Co , Oblica , Ro Noonan , Signorino , Woodcut

Landscape: Alto Landscape

Category: Houses

Built: Lamerton Build

City: Sorrento

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Set quietly within a typical suburban streetscape, the house rests alongside familiarity, carefully understated and modestly refined. Composed of Colorbond roofing, recycled brickwork, and timber shiplap cladding, its presence is not asserted, but assembled from what feels appropriate, aligning with the street rather than imposing upon it.