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Sorrento House / Victoria Merrett Architects

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Sorrento House / Victoria Merrett Architects - Interior PhotographySorrento House / Victoria Merrett Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingSorrento House / Victoria Merrett Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, GlassSorrento House / Victoria Merrett Architects - Exterior Photography, DoorSorrento House / Victoria Merrett Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Sorrento, Australia
  • Architects: Victoria Merrett Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  313
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Akari, Artemide, Bachli, Bachli, Bremworth in 'Moss’, Eames, Frama, Halcyon Lake, Hem, Lighting Options, Lowe Furniture, Machete, Mark Tuckey, Molteni&Co, Oblica, Ro Noonan, Signorino, Woodcut
  • Landscape: Alto Landscape
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Sorrento House / Victoria Merrett Architects - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Victoria Merrett Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Set quietly within a typical suburban streetscape, the house rests alongside familiarity, carefully understated and modestly refined. Composed of Colorbond roofing, recycled brickwork, and timber shiplap cladding, its presence is not asserted, but assembled from what feels appropriate, aligning with the street rather than imposing upon it.

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Victoria Merrett Architects
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WoodBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

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WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Sorrento House / Victoria Merrett Architects" 10 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042299/sorrento-house-victoria-merrett-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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