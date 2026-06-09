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555 Sunshine Farmshop / SO

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555 Sunshine Farmshop / SO - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Soopakorn Srisakul

555 Sunshine Farmshop / SO - Image 2 of 21555 Sunshine Farmshop / SO - Interior Photography, Concrete, Column555 Sunshine Farmshop / SO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Glass555 Sunshine Farmshop / SO - Image 5 of 21555 Sunshine Farmshop / SO - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop, Commercial Architecture
Khao Yai, Thailand
  • Architects: SO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Soopakorn Srisakul
  • Lead Architects: Narong Othavorn
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555 Sunshine Farmshop / SO - Image 5 of 21
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. The farm shop and café nestle within a tunnel of tamarind trees, letting the natural canopy remain the true architecture. A gable roof is split into two gestures: one curving softly, sheltering the café with crafted intimacy; the other stretched long and straight, clad in free-form black slate, filtering light like overlapping leaves.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopCommercial ArchitectureThailand
Cite: "555 Sunshine Farmshop / SO " 09 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042260/555-sunshine-farmshop-so> ISSN 0719-8884

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