555 Sunshine Farmshop / SO

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Khao Yai, Thailand
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Architects: SO
- Area: 750 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Soopakorn Srisakul
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Lead Architects: Narong Othavorn
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- Category: Coffee Shop, Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Prasit Sukcharoen
- Technical Team: Jirapong Amornsak
- General Contractor: Toom-Ice
- City: Khao Yai
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. The farm shop and café nestle within a tunnel of tamarind trees, letting the natural canopy remain the true architecture. A gable roof is split into two gestures: one curving softly, sheltering the café with crafted intimacy; the other stretched long and straight, clad in free-form black slate, filtering light like overlapping leaves.