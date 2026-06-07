Marian Goodman Gallery New York / studioMDA

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New York, United States
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Architects: studioMDA
- Area: 35000 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Roland Halbe, Alex Yudzon
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Manufacturers: ERCO lighting, Stillfried, Zumtobel
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Lead Architects: Markus Dochantschi, Beatriz de Uña Bóveda, Keren Bao
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Engineering & Consulting: Azar Associates, JAM Consultants, Jon D. Libasci
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Gallery
- City: New York
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Marian Goodman Gallery in Tribeca reworks the 1875 Grosvenor Buildings into a contemporary exhibition space, balancing preservation with the spatial requirements of a modern gallery.