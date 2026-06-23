Casa TA / Estudio Felipe Escudero

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa TA begins with a roof. Not a slab, not a plane; a ribbon of white concrete that folds, narrows, and overlaps itself with a logic closer to origami than to conventional construction. Its sharp edges and generous overhangs establish the project's central argument from the street: that visual weight and apparent lightness are not opposites, but instruments to be played simultaneously.