  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Casa TA / Estudio Felipe Escudero

Casa TA / Estudio Felipe Escudero

Save

Casa TA / Estudio Felipe Escudero - Interior Photography, Living Room, Glass, ChairCasa TA / Estudio Felipe Escudero - Image 3 of 15Casa TA / Estudio Felipe Escudero - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedCasa TA / Estudio Felipe Escudero - Image 5 of 15Casa TA / Estudio Felipe Escudero - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Cumbayá, Ecuador
  • Architects: Estudio Felipe Escudero
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vicer
  • Lead Architect: Felipe Escudero
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa TA / Estudio Felipe Escudero - Interior Photography, Living Room, Glass, Chair
© Vicer

Text description provided by the architects. Casa TA begins with a roof. Not a slab, not a plane; a ribbon of white concrete that folds, narrows, and overlaps itself with a logic closer to origami than to conventional construction. Its sharp edges and generous overhangs establish the project's central argument from the street: that visual weight and apparent lightness are not opposites, but instruments to be played simultaneously.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Felipe Escudero
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "Casa TA / Estudio Felipe Escudero" 23 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042208/casa-ta-estudio-felipe-escudero> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags