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  5. Camp Meeker Cabin / Renée del Gaudio Architecture

Camp Meeker Cabin / Renée del Gaudio Architecture

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Camp Meeker Cabin / Renée del Gaudio Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Table, Beam, GlassCamp Meeker Cabin / Renée del Gaudio Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, ChairCamp Meeker Cabin / Renée del Gaudio Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BeamCamp Meeker Cabin / Renée del Gaudio Architecture - Image 5 of 22Camp Meeker Cabin / Renée del Gaudio Architecture - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cabins & Lodges, Residential Architecture
Allenspark, United States
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Camp Meeker Cabin / Renée del Gaudio Architecture - Image 6 of 22
© David Lauer

Text description provided by the architects. Built at the base of Mt. Meeker, this zero-carbon cabin brings together multiple generations of a family that has visited the valley for nearly a century. Anchored in both landscape and history, Camp Meeker looks ahead, offering a model for the next century of cabin design in the region.

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Renée del Gaudio Architecture
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesResidential ArchitectureUnited States

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesResidential ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Camp Meeker Cabin / Renée del Gaudio Architecture" 05 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042199/camp-meeker-cabin-renee-del-gaudio-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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