Camp Meeker Cabin / Renée del Gaudio Architecture

•
Allenspark, United States
-
Architects: Renée del Gaudio Architecture
- Area: 2100 ft²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:David Lauer
-
Manufacturers: Arrigoni Woods, Stuv
-
Lead Architect: Renée del Gaudio
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cabins & Lodges, Residential Architecture
- Mep Engineering & Consulting: No CO Solutions
- Interior Design: Hunter Woodworking
- City: Allenspark
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Built at the base of Mt. Meeker, this zero-carbon cabin brings together multiple generations of a family that has visited the valley for nearly a century. Anchored in both landscape and history, Camp Meeker looks ahead, offering a model for the next century of cabin design in the region.