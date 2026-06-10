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The Porch House / Vasco Burnay Arquitectura

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The Porch House / Vasco Burnay Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Beam, ChairThe Porch House / Vasco Burnay Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, StairsThe Porch House / Vasco Burnay Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WoodThe Porch House / Vasco Burnay Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Glass, ChairThe Porch House / Vasco Burnay Arquitectura - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Portugal
  • Category: Houses
  • Builder: Ladislau Construções
  • Engineering: Urpendium Engenharia & Construção Lda
  • Landscaping: Jardim Digital
  • Hydraulics: Urpendium Engenharia & Construção Lda
  • Thermal: Urpendium Engenharia & Construção Lda
  • Country: Portugal
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The Porch House / Vasco Burnay Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Casa do Alpendre was developed from a “blank slate” on an empty plot in Quinta da Coutada, in Vila Franca de Xira. This place is characterised by a wide architectural diversity, lacking a uniform language or any evident relationship between the buildings. Nearby, the presence of an industrial facility also stands out, marked by large roof structures and façades clad in different types of metal sheeting.

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Vasco Burnay Arquitectura
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Materials

WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "The Porch House / Vasco Burnay Arquitectura" [Casa do Alpendre / Vasco Burnay Arquitectura] 10 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042183/the-porch-house-vasco-burnay-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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