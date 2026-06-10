The Porch House / Vasco Burnay Arquitectura

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Architects: Vasco Burnay Arquitectura
- Area: 2691 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
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Lead Architect: Vasco Burnay
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Casa do Alpendre was developed from a “blank slate” on an empty plot in Quinta da Coutada, in Vila Franca de Xira. This place is characterised by a wide architectural diversity, lacking a uniform language or any evident relationship between the buildings. Nearby, the presence of an industrial facility also stands out, marked by large roof structures and façades clad in different types of metal sheeting.