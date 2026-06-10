The Porch House / Vasco Burnay Arquitectura

+ 40

Category: Houses

Builder: Ladislau Construções

Engineering: Urpendium Engenharia & Construção Lda

Landscaping: Jardim Digital

Hydraulics: Urpendium Engenharia & Construção Lda

Thermal: Urpendium Engenharia & Construção Lda

Country: Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Casa do Alpendre was developed from a “blank slate” on an empty plot in Quinta da Coutada, in Vila Franca de Xira. This place is characterised by a wide architectural diversity, lacking a uniform language or any evident relationship between the buildings. Nearby, the presence of an industrial facility also stands out, marked by large roof structures and façades clad in different types of metal sheeting.