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La Casa De Papel / Bhoomija Creations

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La Casa De Papel / Bhoomija Creations - Exterior PhotographyLa Casa De Papel / Bhoomija Creations - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodLa Casa De Papel / Bhoomija Creations - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickLa Casa De Papel / Bhoomija Creations - Exterior Photography, BrickLa Casa De Papel / Bhoomija Creations - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Thrissur, India
  • Architects: Bhoomija Creations
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:   JAQUAR, Blender, BlueStar, Tapco Roof Tiles, Tata Structura, indiaMART
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Guruprasad Rane, Ar. Manasi Puliyappatta
  • Category: Houses
  • Site Coordination: Ar. Anagha P Sathyan
  • Structural Design: Er. Santosh
  • City: Thrissur
  • Country: India
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La Casa De Papel / Bhoomija Creations - Exterior Photography
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the edge of a fisherman's colony near Pappali Beach in Kerala, India, La Casa De Papel is a compact seaside cottage designed as a private retreat facing the Arabian Sea. The project is placed between a fisherman's house on one side and a public road on the other, with the sea opening up in front. The design response was shaped directly by these site conditions.

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Cite: "La Casa De Papel / Bhoomija Creations" 04 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042117/la-casa-de-papel-bhoomija-creations> ISSN 0719-8884

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