La Casa De Papel / Bhoomija Creations

-
Architects: Bhoomija Creations
- Area: 1000 ft²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
-
Manufacturers: JAQUAR, Blender, BlueStar, Tapco Roof Tiles, Tata Structura, indiaMART
-
Lead Architects: Ar. Guruprasad Rane, Ar. Manasi Puliyappatta
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the edge of a fisherman's colony near Pappali Beach in Kerala, India, La Casa De Papel is a compact seaside cottage designed as a private retreat facing the Arabian Sea. The project is placed between a fisherman's house on one side and a public road on the other, with the sea opening up in front. The design response was shaped directly by these site conditions.