La Casa De Papel / Bhoomija Creations

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Houses • Thrissur, India Architects: Bhoomija Creations

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: JAQUAR , Blender , BlueStar , Tapco Roof Tiles , Tata Structura , indiaMART

Lead Architects: Ar. Guruprasad Rane, Ar. Manasi Puliyappatta

Category: Houses

Site Coordination: Ar. Anagha P Sathyan

Structural Design: Er. Santosh

City: Thrissur

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on the edge of a fisherman's colony near Pappali Beach in Kerala, India, La Casa De Papel is a compact seaside cottage designed as a private retreat facing the Arabian Sea. The project is placed between a fisherman's house on one side and a public road on the other, with the sea opening up in front. The design response was shaped directly by these site conditions.