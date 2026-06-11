Miaki Atelier / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates

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Text description provided by the architects. This small building is nestled quietly within a forest near the headquarters of a timber company in Ehime, Japan. The client had long been drawn to the distant mountain views from this location and envisioned building something there. Although the site contained only a small area of level ground, it was constrained by the steep slope rising behind it, requiring careful study to determine what kind of architecture could appropriately inhabit the terrain.