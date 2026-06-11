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Miaki Atelier / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates

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Miaki Atelier / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography, Wood, ForestMiaki Atelier / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography, WoodMiaki Atelier / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, WoodMiaki Atelier / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Image 5 of 30Miaki Atelier / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
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Iyo, Japan
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Miaki Atelier / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

Text description provided by the architects. This small building is nestled quietly within a forest near the headquarters of a timber company in Ehime, Japan. The client had long been drawn to the distant mountain views from this location and envisioned building something there. Although the site contained only a small area of level ground, it was constrained by the steep slope rising behind it, requiring careful study to determine what kind of architecture could appropriately inhabit the terrain.

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Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates
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Cite: "Miaki Atelier / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates" 11 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042115/miaki-atelier-tamotsu-teshima-architect-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

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