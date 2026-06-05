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  5. House Transformation in Harmonia / Atelier 008

House Transformation in Harmonia / Atelier 008

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House Transformation in Harmonia / Atelier 008 - Exterior Photography, BalconyHouse Transformation in Harmonia / Atelier 008 - Interior Photography, Sofa, ChairHouse Transformation in Harmonia / Atelier 008 - Interior Photography, Bathroom, LightingHouse Transformation in Harmonia / Atelier 008 - Interior PhotographyHouse Transformation in Harmonia / Atelier 008 - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Modra, Slovakia
  • Architects: Atelier 008
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  201
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matej Hakár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Baumit, Davide Groppi, Desalto, Janosik Okna, Studio Italia Design - Lodes
  • Lead Architects: Jan Kukula
  • Lead Team: Jan Kukula, Romana Kukulova
  • Design Team: Peter Sajgalik, Romana Kotrasova, Viera Hincova
  • City: Modra
  • Country: Slovakia
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House Transformation in Harmonia / Atelier 008 - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. The house in Harmónia represents a rigorous spatial purification that transforms a fragmented 1960s structure into a meditative retreat by uncovering its load-bearing essence.

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Cite: "House Transformation in Harmonia / Atelier 008" 05 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042083/house-transformation-in-harmonia-atelier-008> ISSN 0719-8884

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