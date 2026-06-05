House Transformation in Harmonia / Atelier 008

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Modra, Slovakia
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Architects: Atelier 008
- Area: 201 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Matej Hakár
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Manufacturers: Baumit, Davide Groppi, Desalto, Janosik Okna, Studio Italia Design - Lodes
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Lead Architects: Jan Kukula
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- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Jan Kukula, Romana Kukulova
- Design Team: Peter Sajgalik, Romana Kotrasova, Viera Hincova
- City: Modra
- Country: Slovakia
Text description provided by the architects. The house in Harmónia represents a rigorous spatial purification that transforms a fragmented 1960s structure into a meditative retreat by uncovering its load-bearing essence.