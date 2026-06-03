Amaltash House / Design Ni Dukaan

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Category: Houses, Sustainability

Principal Architect: Ar. Veeram Shah

Landscape: Sanyogita Gaikwad, Soham Changediya

Plumbing Consultant: Techno Engineers

City: Navsari

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. In the quiet town of Navsari, near Surat, we have crafted a 12,000 square ft family residence designed to reflect the harmony of architecture and engineering. This G+2 structure includes a thoughtfully laid-out foyer, vestibule, drawing room, living area, two kitchens, five bedrooms, a multipurpose room, a second-floor lounge, and a courtyard with a patio. Our approach has always been about marrying proportions and balance, drawing inspiration from master architects who understand that even a 25mm variation can shift the character of a space. In a time of visual consumption, we believe in guiding our clients through a journey of understanding the nuances of design and the life it brings to their home.