Amaltash House / Design Ni Dukaan

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Architects: Design Ni Dukaan
- Area: 12000 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
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Manufacturers: LBH, Button masala, Buttonmasala, Buttonmasala, Design ni Dukaan, Design ni Dukaan, Fazo , Glocal Weaves, HATSU, Harshita Jhamthani, Hemanshi Gandhi, House of Soko, House of Soko, House of Soko, Keph Design Studio, Keph Design Studio, Keph Design Studio, Keph design studio, LBH x Harshita Jhamthani, Monil, +17
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- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- Principal Architect: Ar. Veeram Shah
- Landscape: Sanyogita Gaikwad, Soham Changediya
- Plumbing Consultant: Techno Engineers
- City: Navsari
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. In the quiet town of Navsari, near Surat, we have crafted a 12,000 square ft family residence designed to reflect the harmony of architecture and engineering. This G+2 structure includes a thoughtfully laid-out foyer, vestibule, drawing room, living area, two kitchens, five bedrooms, a multipurpose room, a second-floor lounge, and a courtyard with a patio. Our approach has always been about marrying proportions and balance, drawing inspiration from master architects who understand that even a 25mm variation can shift the character of a space. In a time of visual consumption, we believe in guiding our clients through a journey of understanding the nuances of design and the life it brings to their home.