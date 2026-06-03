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Amaltash House / Design Ni Dukaan

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Amaltash House / Design Ni Dukaan - Exterior PhotographyAmaltash House / Design Ni Dukaan - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingAmaltash House / Design Ni Dukaan - Interior Photography, BeamAmaltash House / Design Ni Dukaan - Interior Photography, StairsAmaltash House / Design Ni Dukaan - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Sustainability
Navsari, India
  • Architects: Design Ni Dukaan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:   LBH, Button masala, Buttonmasala, Buttonmasala, Design ni Dukaan, Design ni Dukaan, Fazo , Glocal Weaves, HATSU, Harshita Jhamthani, Hemanshi Gandhi, House of Soko, House of Soko, House of Soko, Keph Design Studio, Keph Design Studio, Keph Design Studio, Keph design studio, LBH x Harshita Jhamthani, Monil, +17
  • HVAC Consultants: Anjaria Associates
  • Structural Consultants: MSquare
  • Contractor: Sarjan Construction and Project Management
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Amaltash House / Design Ni Dukaan - Exterior Photography
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Text description provided by the architects. In the quiet town of Navsari, near Surat, we have crafted a 12,000 square ft family residence designed to reflect the harmony of architecture and engineering. This G+2 structure includes a thoughtfully laid-out foyer, vestibule, drawing room, living area, two kitchens, five bedrooms, a multipurpose room, a second-floor lounge, and a courtyard with a patio. Our approach has always been about marrying proportions and balance, drawing inspiration from master architects who understand that even a 25mm variation can shift the character of a space. In a time of visual consumption, we believe in guiding our clients through a journey of understanding the nuances of design and the life it brings to their home.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityIndia

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Cite: "Amaltash House / Design Ni Dukaan" 03 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042064/amaltash-house-design-ni-dukaan> ISSN 0719-8884

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