Des Cimes Dental Clinic / CARTA. Architecte + Designer

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Val-David, Canada
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Architects: CARTA. Architecte + Designer
- Area: 6363 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:David Boyer
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Manufacturers: Arriscraft, Fabelta, Mac metal, Sidex
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Lead Architects: Maxime Riopel
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- Category: Healthcare Architecture, Clinic
- Design Team: Marie-Claude Gravel
- Technical Team: Kevin Rozon
- City: Val-David
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Val-David—a picturesque Laurentian community 80 kilometers north of Montreal—this new dental and implantology clinic sits within a distinctive, sustainable building. The two-story project includes a dedicated commercial space and was designed to reflect the village's renowned artistic spirit and rugged natural beauty.