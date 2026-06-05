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Des Cimes Dental Clinic / CARTA. Architecte + Designer

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Des Cimes Dental Clinic / CARTA. Architecte + Designer - Exterior PhotographyDes Cimes Dental Clinic / CARTA. Architecte + Designer - Exterior PhotographyDes Cimes Dental Clinic / CARTA. Architecte + Designer - Exterior PhotographyDes Cimes Dental Clinic / CARTA. Architecte + Designer - Exterior PhotographyDes Cimes Dental Clinic / CARTA. Architecte + Designer - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Healthcare Architecture, Clinic
Val-David, Canada
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Des Cimes Dental Clinic / CARTA. Architecte + Designer - Exterior Photography
© David Boyer

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Val-David—a picturesque Laurentian community 80 kilometers north of Montreal—this new dental and implantology clinic sits within a distinctive, sustainable building. The two-story project includes a dedicated commercial space and was designed to reflect the village's renowned artistic spirit and rugged natural beauty.

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Cite: "Des Cimes Dental Clinic / CARTA. Architecte + Designer" 05 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042023/des-cimes-dental-clinic-carta-architecte-plus-designer> ISSN 0719-8884

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