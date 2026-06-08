Transformation House ME. in Brissago / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

+ 26

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The existing historic building in the village of Brissago Piodina has its own vineyard and an unobstructed view of Lake Maggiore and the mountains. It can be reached on foot uphill from the village, and by car downhill directly from the road, where there is also a garage. The architectural quality has been affected by various interventions in the past, such as the oversized exterior terrace with three pillars and also the plastering. On the inside, the original quality is hardly discernible on the two residential floors, in contrast to the cellar and the roof truss.

The garden was relatively far from the living spaces, which was certainly the reason for the inappropriate construction of the terrace.