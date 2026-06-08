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Transformation House ME. in Brissago / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

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Transformation House ME. in Brissago / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Brick, Concrete, ChairTransformation House ME. in Brissago / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamTransformation House ME. in Brissago / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - Image 4 of 31Transformation House ME. in Brissago / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - Exterior PhotographyTransformation House ME. in Brissago / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Brissago, Switzerland
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Transformation House ME. in Brissago / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - Exterior Photography
© Giacomo Albo

Text description provided by the architects. The existing historic building in the village of Brissago Piodina has its own vineyard and an unobstructed view of Lake Maggiore and the mountains. It can be reached on foot uphill from the village, and by car downhill directly from the road, where there is also a garage. The architectural quality has been affected by various interventions in the past, such as the oversized exterior terrace with three pillars and also the plastering. On the inside, the original quality is hardly discernible on the two residential floors, in contrast to the cellar and the roof truss.
The garden was relatively far from the living spaces, which was certainly the reason for the inappropriate construction of the terrace.

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Cite: "Transformation House ME. in Brissago / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects" 08 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041966/transformation-house-me-in-brissago-wespi-de-meuron-romeo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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