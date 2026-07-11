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Matita-Perê House / Matéria Base

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Matita-Perê House / Matéria Base - Exterior PhotographyMatita-Perê House / Matéria Base - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, BeamMatita-Perê House / Matéria Base - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Beam, ChairMatita-Perê House / Matéria Base - Exterior Photography, Wood, StairsMatita-Perê House / Matéria Base - More Images+ 35

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Joanópolis, Brazil
  • Architects: Matéria Base
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  497
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Geraldo Filizola (consultoria)
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Fernando D. Pereira
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep / Installations: Murilo B. Jarreta
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: José Renato Meister
  • General Contractor: Artesania, Oziel e equipe
  • City: Joanópolis
  • Country: Brazil
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© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the heart of the Mantiqueira Mountains, near the land of the "Werewolf," where the Matita-Perê whistles loudly, the house emerges from the earth itself. And like the earth, it takes shape as volume, space, and home. The brief called for a place to house a new life—a transitional point between the urban rush and a rural routine.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Matita-Perê House / Matéria Base" [Casa Matita-Perê / Matéria Base] 11 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041951/matita-pere-house-materia-base> ISSN 0719-8884

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