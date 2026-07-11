Matita-Perê House / Matéria Base

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Joanópolis, Brazil
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Architects: Matéria Base
- Area: 497 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Manuel Sá
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Geraldo Filizola (consultoria)
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Fernando D. Pereira
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep / Installations: Murilo B. Jarreta
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: José Renato Meister
- General Contractor: Artesania, Oziel e equipe
- City: Joanópolis
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the heart of the Mantiqueira Mountains, near the land of the "Werewolf," where the Matita-Perê whistles loudly, the house emerges from the earth itself. And like the earth, it takes shape as volume, space, and home. The brief called for a place to house a new life—a transitional point between the urban rush and a rural routine.