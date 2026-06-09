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Abadim House / Paulo Moreira Architectures

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Abadim House / Paulo Moreira Architectures - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, TableAbadim House / Paulo Moreira Architectures - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, CountertopAbadim House / Paulo Moreira Architectures - Interior Photography, ChairAbadim House / Paulo Moreira Architectures - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, BeamAbadim House / Paulo Moreira Architectures - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Cabeceiras de Basto, Portugal
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Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the rehabilitation of an 18th-century rural house, located in the village of Abadim, in the Minho region of northern Portugal. The property is made up of a set of buildings arranged in a lush landscape, with views of the Serra da Cabreira.

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Paulo Moreira Architectures
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Cite: "Abadim House / Paulo Moreira Architectures" [Casa Abadim / Paulo Moreira Architectures] 09 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041950/abadim-house-paulo-moreira-architectures> ISSN 0719-8884

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