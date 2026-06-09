Abadim House / Paulo Moreira Architectures

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Cabeceiras de Basto, Portugal
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Architects: Paulo Moreira Architectures
- Area: 320 m²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
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Lead Architect: Paulo Moreira
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Paulo Moreira, Hermínio Santos, Cecilia Tarantino, Emanuel Falappa, Maria Peña, Elena Borghese, Laurane Coornaert, Cristina Pino, Nahed Nabhan, Flavia Micelli, Carlos Martínez
- Construction Company: M. L. & Irmãos
- City: Cabeceiras de Basto
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the rehabilitation of an 18th-century rural house, located in the village of Abadim, in the Minho region of northern Portugal. The property is made up of a set of buildings arranged in a lush landscape, with views of the Serra da Cabreira.