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i8 - iCampus in Werksviertel / C.F. Møller

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i8 - iCampus in Werksviertel / C.F. Møller - Exterior Photographyi8 - iCampus in Werksviertel / C.F. Møller - Image 3 of 44i8 - iCampus in Werksviertel / C.F. Møller - Image 4 of 44i8 - iCampus in Werksviertel / C.F. Møller - Image 5 of 44i8 - iCampus in Werksviertel / C.F. Møller - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings
Munich, Germany
  • Architects: C.F. Møller
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yohan Zerdoun
  • Category: Office Buildings
  • Collaborators: RKW Architektur+, Merz Kley Partner, BWP Ingenieure GmbH, Drees & Sommer
  • City: Munich
  • Country: Germany
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i8 - iCampus in Werksviertel / C.F. Møller - Exterior Photography
© Yohan Zerdoun

Text description provided by the architects. i8 is a versatile new office building in Werksviertel, Munich, Germany, built in a hybrid timber construction, which contributes positively to the LCA of the building and helps to secure a good indoor climate.

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C.F. Møller
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

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Cite: "i8 - iCampus in Werksviertel / C.F. Møller" 28 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041799/i8-icampus-in-werksviertel-cf-moller> ISSN 0719-8884

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