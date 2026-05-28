i8 - iCampus in Werksviertel / C.F. Møller

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Category: Office Buildings

Collaborators: RKW Architektur+, Merz Kley Partner, BWP Ingenieure GmbH, Drees & Sommer

City: Munich

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. i8 is a versatile new office building in Werksviertel, Munich, Germany, built in a hybrid timber construction, which contributes positively to the LCA of the building and helps to secure a good indoor climate.