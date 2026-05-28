i8 - iCampus in Werksviertel / C.F. Møller

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Munich, Germany
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Architects: C.F. Møller
- Area: 20000 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Yohan Zerdoun
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- Category: Office Buildings
- Collaborators: RKW Architektur+, Merz Kley Partner, BWP Ingenieure GmbH, Drees & Sommer
- City: Munich
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. i8 is a versatile new office building in Werksviertel, Munich, Germany, built in a hybrid timber construction, which contributes positively to the LCA of the building and helps to secure a good indoor climate.