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Casa María / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Manuel Rufin

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Casa María / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Manuel Rufin - Exterior Photography, CoastCasa María / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Manuel Rufin - Exterior Photography, WoodCasa María / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Manuel Rufin - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Door, DeckCasa María / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Manuel Rufin - Image 5 of 27Casa María / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Manuel Rufin - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Matanzas, Chile
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Gonzalo Rufin, Manuel Rufin
  • Builder Company: Constructora Lemad
  • Furniture And Decoration: Muebles Valterra
  • City: Matanzas
  • Country: Chile
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Casa María / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Manuel Rufin - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a slope descending toward the beach of Matanzas, Casa Maria responds to a natural ravine that cuts through the site, deriving its geometry from this condition. From this reading, a right triangle is established, with its longest edge running parallel to the ravine, allowing the house's main spaces to open toward the ocean.

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Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos
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Manuel Rufin
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Casa María / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Manuel Rufin" 03 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041785/casa-maria-gonzalo-rufin-arquitectos-plus-manuel-rufin> ISSN 0719-8884

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