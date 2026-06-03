Casa María / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Manuel Rufin

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Architects: Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos, Manuel Rufin
- Area: 230 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Pablo Casals Aguirre
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Manufacturers: Estudio CBF, Timber
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Text description provided by the architects. Located on a slope descending toward the beach of Matanzas, Casa Maria responds to a natural ravine that cuts through the site, deriving its geometry from this condition. From this reading, a right triangle is established, with its longest edge running parallel to the ravine, allowing the house's main spaces to open toward the ocean.