Casa María / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Manuel Rufin

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Gonzalo Rufin, Manuel Rufin

Builder Company: Constructora Lemad

Furniture And Decoration: Muebles Valterra

City: Matanzas

Country: Chile

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on a slope descending toward the beach of Matanzas, Casa Maria responds to a natural ravine that cuts through the site, deriving its geometry from this condition. From this reading, a right triangle is established, with its longest edge running parallel to the ravine, allowing the house's main spaces to open toward the ocean.