Katia and Maurice Krafft Sports Complex / rhb architectes

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Eckbolsheim, France
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Architects: rhb architectes
- Area: 2986 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Guillaume Porche
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- Category: Sports Architecture
- Office Lead Architects: Julien Rouby, Julie Hemmerlé, Nicolas Brigand
- Design Team: rhb architectes
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Projex
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SIB ETUDES, ESW
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: E3
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: dB SILENCE
- City: Eckbolsheim
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The gymnastics hall of Eckbolsheim is part of a larger sports complex (football field, multisport gymnasium, dojo, clubhouse, etc.) located next to the town's middle school. Its site contributes to the cultural and sporting life of the community. The project forms part of the municipality's broader strategy to renew its sports and educational facilities.