Katia and Maurice Krafft Sports Complex / rhb architectes

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Category: Sports Architecture

Office Lead Architects: Julien Rouby, Julie Hemmerlé, Nicolas Brigand

Design Team: rhb architectes

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Projex

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SIB ETUDES, ESW

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: E3

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: dB SILENCE

City: Eckbolsheim

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. The gymnastics hall of Eckbolsheim is part of a larger sports complex (football field, multisport gymnasium, dojo, clubhouse, etc.) located next to the town's middle school. Its site contributes to the cultural and sporting life of the community. The project forms part of the municipality's broader strategy to renew its sports and educational facilities.