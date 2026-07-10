Ascendente House / TETRO Arquitetura

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Lagoa Santa, Brazil Architects: TETRO Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 274 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Luisa Lage

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Portobello

Lead Architects: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Team Lead: Guilherme Castro

Design Team: Bianca Carvalho, Márcia Aline

Technical Team: Sabrina Freitas

City: Lagoa Santa

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The Ascendente House was conceived from a reading of the voids between existing trees, adopting an approach of careful insertion and preservation. Its massing is organized in levels that follow the site, establishing a clear hierarchy between social, private, and service areas, while keeping the house continuously connected to the garden and vegetation.