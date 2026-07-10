Ascendente House / TETRO Arquitetura

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Lagoa Santa, Brazil
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Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
- Area: 274 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Luisa Lage
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Manufacturers: Portobello
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Lead Architects: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Team Lead: Guilherme Castro
- Design Team: Bianca Carvalho, Márcia Aline
- Technical Team: Sabrina Freitas
- City: Lagoa Santa
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Ascendente House was conceived from a reading of the voids between existing trees, adopting an approach of careful insertion and preservation. Its massing is organized in levels that follow the site, establishing a clear hierarchy between social, private, and service areas, while keeping the house continuously connected to the garden and vegetation.