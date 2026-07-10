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Ascendente House / TETRO Arquitetura

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Ascendente House / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenAscendente House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 3 of 19Ascendente House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 4 of 19Ascendente House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 5 of 19Ascendente House / TETRO Arquitetura - More Images+ 14

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Lagoa Santa, Brazil
  • Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  274
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luisa Lage
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Portobello
  • Lead Architects: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo
  • Team Lead: Guilherme Castro
  • Design Team: Bianca Carvalho, Márcia Aline
  • Technical Team: Sabrina Freitas
  • City: Lagoa Santa
  • Country: Brazil
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Ascendente House / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Luisa Lage

Text description provided by the architects. The Ascendente House was conceived from a reading of the voids between existing trees, adopting an approach of careful insertion and preservation. Its massing is organized in levels that follow the site, establishing a clear hierarchy between social, private, and service areas, while keeping the house continuously connected to the garden and vegetation.

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Cite: "Ascendente House / TETRO Arquitetura" 10 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041707/ascendente-house-tetro-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Luisa Lage

Ascendente 住宅 / TETRO Arquitetura

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